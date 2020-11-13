Speaking of Science: The Pale Blue Dot -- some perspective for current times

With the modern tools of science, we currently estimate our universe contains over 100 billion galaxies (of which we make up one, the Milky Way galaxy). Considering that our galaxy alone contains nearly 400 billion stars (we revolve around one, the Sun), and our Sun alone is orbited by nine planets and over 200 moons, what are the odds that our planet is the only one with life?

In 1980, ten years before Voyager 1 provided visual proof of our humble position in the universe, Sagan was already contemplating the vastness of space and the likelihood that we are but one little haven of life, hurtling through the vacuum of space. Sagan, who trained initially as a geneticist and biologist, performed a number of experiments in the mid 1900s to see how the macromolecules responsible for all life on earth might initially arise. He was one of the first to demonstrate that shining UV light on a solution made to resemble Earth’s oceans 4 billion years ago (macromolecules like proteins seem to have arisen on earth about 3.8 billion years ago) could produce the basic nucleotides that make up DNA, our genetic material.