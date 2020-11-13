Speaking of Science: The Pale Blue Dot -- some perspective for current times

On February 14, 1990, the Voyager 1 spacecraft pivoted for one last look at its home planet as it raced into the fringes of space. It was over 4 billion miles away — past Pluto — preparing to depart from our familiar solar system on a quest to help us explore the cosmos.
At the command of astronomer and science communications-champion Carl Sagan, it captured one last image of our planet, our home. The famous image, now referred to as the Pale Blue Dot, is a sobering one. From this distance, Earth is a spec of light, only 0.12 pixels in size, suspended in a beam of sunlight. In his famous book of the same name, Sagan reflects on this image, stating,
“There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world… Look again at that dot. That’s here. That’s home. That’s us… The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines … every saint and sinner in the history of our species, lived there, on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.” – Carl Sagan, Pale Blue Dot, 1994.
Sometimes it’s important to pause from the events on that mote of dust to gain some perspective. On earth, the past year has arguably been chaos — in the throes of a pandemic, the world economy crashing, bitter political battles waging — we’ve been reduced to arguments pitting national isolation against globalization, scientific fact and human compassion against misinformation and civil liberties, and the suffering of others against our own advancement and privilege. And for what purpose when we consider that little speck that is our home?
With the modern tools of science, we currently estimate our universe contains over 100 billion galaxies (of which we make up one, the Milky Way galaxy). Considering that our galaxy alone contains nearly 400 billion stars (we revolve around one, the Sun), and our Sun alone is orbited by nine planets and over 200 moons, what are the odds that our planet is the only one with life?
In 1980, ten years before Voyager 1 provided visual proof of our humble position in the universe, Sagan was already contemplating the vastness of space and the likelihood that we are but one little haven of life, hurtling through the vacuum of space. Sagan, who trained initially as a geneticist and biologist, performed a number of experiments in the mid 1900s to see how the macromolecules responsible for all life on earth might initially arise. He was one of the first to demonstrate that shining UV light on a solution made to resemble Earth’s oceans 4 billion years ago (macromolecules like proteins seem to have arisen on earth about 3.8 billion years ago) could produce the basic nucleotides that make up DNA, our genetic material.
This, as well as the fact that other macromolecules have been found on asteroids, argues that the ingredients for life might not be as hard to generate in the universe as we’d often like to think. While Sagan always argued that there is currently no proof of life beyond earth (and that such a claim would have to backed by the most rigorous science), he seemed to believe that life is not unique to our humble abode. In fact, Sagan to some degree seemed to believe that the problem might not be the emergence of life on a planet, but its ability to persist in an intelligent form without annihilating itself.
His argument went something like this: from the estimated numbers of planets in our universe and the fact that the macromolecules of life can be found elsewhere in space and recreated in laboratory conditions, the universe should be teeming with life. Back in 1980, Sagan crunched the numbers to get an estimated hundred billion (100,000,000,000) inhabited worlds. So then, where are the inhabitants? Placing aside the unsubstantiated claims of hominoid-appearing aliens and “flying saucers,” we have no evidence that life exists anywhere beyond our Pale Blue Dot. And even if we haven’t found it, what’s the chance that it hasn’t found us? What can explain this discrepancy?
Sagan’s explanation is a sobering one: perhaps life, even entire civilizations, arise all of the time in our universe, but only a tiny fraction are able to survive their own advancements, eventually succumb to greed or ignorance (or both), and are destroyed from pollution, war, poor management of resources, etc. In fact, Sagan argued that of all the factors to be considered to figure out how many planets have life, the main uncertainty comes down to the “human nature” of the inhabitants in question.
Depending on their temperament and ability to maintain life on their planet, his estimate for the number of planets in the universe with intelligent life could be as low as 10, or as high as 1,000,000. Even back in 1980, Sagan, reflecting on this conclusion lamented, “We must be the most backward technical society in the Galaxy. If the doleful experience of cultural conflict on Earth were the galactic standard, it seems we would already have been destroyed.” Imagining an Encyclopedia Galactica in which all advanced civilizations in the universe are cataloged, Sagan imagined that the listed probability of survival for life on Earth from year to year would be recorded as 40%. Not all that reassuring.
Thus, from the universal perspective, Sagan argued that the issue of intelligent life isn’t its ability to arise, but its ability to live with itself.
As we consider all that has happened to our poor Pale Blue Dot just in the past year, it is easy to feel that our place in the cosmos is ultimately meaningless at best and doomed to destruction at worst. But Sagan, who spent his lifetime considering the vastness of space and our tiny place in it, still maintained optimism. Concluding his discussion of the Voyager 1 photograph, he surmised,
“Our posturings, our imagined self-importance, the delusion that we have some privileged position in the Universe, are challenged by this point of pale light. Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark. In our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves … To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we’ve ever known.” — Carl Sagan, Pale Blue Dot, 1994.
Although he wrote the words over 25 years ago, they are no less relevant today. Like it or not, we are all on this Pale Blue Dot together.
Carl Sagan’s original unveiling of The Pale Blue Dot and his subsequent words about it can be viewed here and here.
Hannah Margolis is a postbaccalaureate researcher at the National Institutes of Health with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.
