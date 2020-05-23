Speaking of Science: The science of pistachio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every so often, grandma would take us to Howard Johnsons for ice cream. It was exciting seeing all of the flavors boasted on the mirrored wall as we’d sit at the lunch counter. My brother Glen, for some reason he’s never explained, would get revolting black licorice and I, like Nana, sweet green pistachio. It was my favorite of all until I discovered its overseas cousin, the more complex and spunky spumoni.

Last week I sent away for some pistachio seeds -- the planting kind, not the eating ones – you can get them anywhere, I thought perhaps I could grow a miniature pistachio tree in my house, much like a dwarf lemon or orange tree that some people have, and be able to grab a cluster of nuts fresh right from the tree when they bloom. They say this may take up to five years however.

Anyway, I know my cat, Cricket, would be happy, he goes crazy when I snack on them although, due to their fat content, they are probably not too good for cats to ingest. I limit his gluttony to only a few at a time.