Speaking of Science: To eradicate a virus

The way in which Jenner developed his vaccine was extremely problematic in more ways than one: he benefited in both recognition and money by using Sarah Nelmes and James Phipps in an experiment that could have easily harmed both of them, but which neither of them profited from as much as Jenner. Neither Nelmes nor Phipps likely understood or consented to what was being done to them or the risks involved. But despite its morally awful start, Jenner’s work led to a turning point in the war against smallpox. Further tests backed up the safety and effectiveness of Jenner’s original vaccine, and more modern vaccines built on it. In one study of smallpox cases in Europe during the mid 1900s, scientists determined that the fatality rate from smallpox for unvaccinated people was nearly 50 X greater than vaccinated individuals. And of course, those vaccinated were much less likely to even get sick in the first place.