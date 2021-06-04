Speaking of Science:Tools for skeptical thinking for Covid, UFOs, and beyond

A UFO is simply an unidentified object- it doesn’t have to be extraterrestrial. It could also be some sort of military aircraft (from our country or an enemy country) or a high-altitude balloon (commonly launched in the mid 1900s for everything from weather measurements to secret surveillance- see links below). The strange and abrupt motions of reported UFOs could be explained by the craft being extraterrestrial, made of alien materials and piloted by superior beings, or these motions could be explained by the composition of high-altitude balloons, which are incredibly lightweight despite their appearance and can change both speed and direction rapidly. Similarly, secrecy surrounding UFOs could be explained by a massive government coverup of extraterrestrial life, or as massive government coverup of a sensitive weapons program or even a breach of US air space by enemy aircraft. (For more info, see here and here) Once we have some possibilities to choose between, we can start gathering data to see which stands up best to scrutiny.