Speaking of Science:Tools for skeptical thinking for Covid, UFOs, and beyond

Military and intelligence officials are set to release their official report on UFOs this month, detailing sightings of aircraft seen primarily by military personnel that moved in ways that seemed to defy modern known craft, including very quick speeds and abrupt maneuvers.
Reports like this always generate a lot of attention for obvious reasons. One of the ultimate questions we ask here on earth is, are we alone? Could there be other inhabited planets in the universe, and if so, could their visits explain these sightings?
A couple of weeks ago we discussed how science isn’t the circular process described in high school textbooks, but more of a funnel, refining new experiments from what we’ve learned to hone in on answers. We also discussed how, as a public, we’re used to seeing the polished end product of science at the bottom of that funnel. But with reports like this on UFOs, and of course the constant barrage of information on Covid-19, we need to develop some tools to critically analyze these types of reports to cut through the nonsense.
We need tools for skeptical thinking.
Why Skeptical Thinking?
We often think of scientists as emotionless, objective observers of fact. In reality, scientists are human and subject to the same emotions and biases as everyone else. But, by being conscious of emotions and taking in as many different viewpoints and opinions as possible, we can try to eliminate that bias. Two very important emotions all scientists can and should rely on are skepticism and wonder. My favorite scientific writer, Carl Sagan, defined science as the marriage of these two emotions:
…at the heart of science is an essential balance between two seemingly contradictory attitudes- an openness to new ideas, no matter how bizarre or counterintuitive, and the most ruthlessly skeptical scrutiny of all ideas, old and new…If you’re only skeptical, then no new ideas make it through to you. You never learn anything. If you’re open to the point of gullibility…then you cannot distinguish the promising ideas from the worthless ones. - Carl Sagan’s The Demon Haunted World
Sagan suggests that everyone, not just scientists, should practice and hone their skeptical thinking and willingness to dream of new ideas. Of course, this is easier said than done. Let’s take a look at some and apply them to two very relevant topics: UFOs and Covid-19.
Toolkit:
1. Ask for evidence, not absolutes or beliefs
In the same book, Sagan lamented that he is often asked “Do you believe in UFOs?” but rarely “Is there evidence that UFOs are alien spaceships?” The issue with the first question is that it has nothing to do with facts or data- science is not a matter of belief, but of what the evidence points to. In addition, the first question is too broad, similar to just asking “Are UFOs alien spaceships?” It is looking for an absolute answer to a huge and obviously open question- we might never have the data to answer it. We are much better off asking, “How good is current evidence that UFOs are alien spaceships?” Similarly, we will learn far more by asking “What is the evidence that masks can prevent the spread of Covid-19” than “Do masks work?”
Especially when it comes to heated topics, it is easy to ask questions that can be answered by opinion and not by fact. Always ask for the concrete evidence upon which that opinion is being based so you can form your own interpretation.
2. Quantify, quantify, quantify (quality data only)
Another way we let opinions cloud our judgement is by relying on anecdotal evidence from someone we know over what the numbers tell us. For example, if you know someone who experienced blood clots from the J and J vaccine, you might easily conclude the vaccine is dangerous. But initial numbers suggest that 1 in one million people will experience this complication whereas an estimated 47,000 in one million people will experience severe complications from Covid-19 infection (pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis, etc.) Numbers don’t lie; listen to them. (See incoming data on Covid-19 vaccine safety and side effects here.)
It is also easy to be swayed by exciting but poor-quality data over meticulous but boring tabulations. For example, it’s far easier and enjoyable to get caught up in grainy video footage of UFOs than to look at data of their speed and trajectory in comparison to known objects.
3. Consider alternative possibilities
A UFO is simply an unidentified object- it doesn’t have to be extraterrestrial. It could also be some sort of military aircraft (from our country or an enemy country) or a high-altitude balloon (commonly launched in the mid 1900s for everything from weather measurements to secret surveillance- see links below). The strange and abrupt motions of reported UFOs could be explained by the craft being extraterrestrial, made of alien materials and piloted by superior beings, or these motions could be explained by the composition of high-altitude balloons, which are incredibly lightweight despite their appearance and can change both speed and direction rapidly. Similarly, secrecy surrounding UFOs could be explained by a massive government coverup of extraterrestrial life, or as massive government coverup of a sensitive weapons program or even a breach of US air space by enemy aircraft. (For more info, see here and here) Once we have some possibilities to choose between, we can start gathering data to see which stands up best to scrutiny.
4. When in doubt, go for a cost-benefit analysis
Sometimes there isn’t a perfect choice. For instance, we might consider new CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most situations. In this case, the small cost of continuing to wear a mask can have a huge potential benefit if it still helps keep you or others safe. Conversely, the cost of having Covid-19 or infecting someone else is very high for the small benefit of no longer having a piece of cloth on your face. Similarly, as mentioned above, the cost and benefits of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine are much more favorable than the cost and benefits of not getting vaccinated. (See more on vaccine vs virus here).
5. Be ok with being wrong.
As humans, we like to win, but when we try to push back against our own bias by turning to numbers over anecdotes or considering possibilities we don’t want to be true, sometimes the answer we get isn’t the one we thought we’d find. There is no shame in admitting that you’ve gathered new evidence that has led you to change your mind, but there is shame in holding onto disproved opinions or emotions despite new evidence.
Conclusion
Everyone, not just scientists, have a duty to practice skeptical thinking, but also have the privilege to enjoy the wonder of all we can learn from the world. Back in the 1990s, Sagan noted that “this is how deep truths are winnowed from deep nonsense.” In our modern digital world, there is more nonsense to sort through than ever. It’s up to each of us to learn to do so.
Hannah Margolis is a NSF GRFP Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.