Speaking of Science: Vaccine vs Virus

As of this week, around 25% of people in the US have received their first Covid-19 shot and nearly 15% have received both. While the focus until recently was primarily on frontline workers and at-risk individuals, the pool of eligible people keeps expanding. Just last week Moderna announced a new study on the safety and efficacy vaccine in children as young as six months old.
The reason for all the fuss about vaccinating as many people as possible is something called herd immunity. Put simply, herd immunity is the idea that if the vast majority of a population is made immune to a given virus or bacterium, even individuals who are not vaccinated or exposed will be protected (see article explaining herd immunity here).
Unfortunately, vaccination rates in Elko County remain very low, with only around 17% of the population vaccinated with just the first dose. This is far from the estimated 70 to 90% of the population that needs to be immune for herd immunity to kick in. Of course, there are two ways to become immune to SARS-CoV-2 (read more about immunity here): get infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 and survive or get one of the newly available Covid-19 vaccines (currently the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are approved by the FDA for use in the US).
If we want to reach herd immunity and “go back to normal,” this means it is time to make a choice: get one of the Covid-19 vaccines or get infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. I broke down the numbers with the most current data I can find (feel free to click on any links for the original source). Let’s take a look to see which option is safer and more effective at getting us to herd immunity.
Safety: Due to how quickly the Covid-19 vaccines were developed and news about allergic reactions and blood clots, people are understandably a bit wary about getting the Covid-19 vaccines (read more about vaccine development here). But when you run the numbers, the vaccines are much safer than the sickness. Based on a study on nearly 14 million administered doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the risk of anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) was 0.00045%. Even if a patient does have a severe allergic reaction, it will be in the fifteen-minute monitored wait time at the clinic and can then be treated with an epi-pen. As for blood clots and AstraZeneca, the risk is 0.0006%. The number of people that have had blood clots within a reasonable time frame after vaccination is no higher than the number of blood clots we’d expect to see regardless of getting the jab. In addition, over 90% of side effects overall were non-serious (fatigue, headache, chills, etc) and lasted only a few days. In contrast, 4.7% of people infected with Covid-19 experience severe complications, including pneumonia, respiratory failure, and sepsis and must go to the ICU. And of those with severe complications that require hospitalization, 76% have lingering symptoms for over six months. Around 20% of all people infected are unable to return to daily activities within one month of infection. Aside from side effects, we can also look at actual death numbers. The risk of death after vaccination for all age groups was 0.0008% in the same study. In contrast, 0.1% of young adults infected with Covid-19 die, and the numbers go up to 11% and 6% for senior men and women respectively.
Some of these percentages can be hard to grasp, so let’s put some numbers to them. If all 53,000 people in Elko County were vaccinated, 0.2 people would have a severe allergic reaction, 0.3 people would have a blood clot, and 0.4 people to die. If we do the same thing for Covid-19 infection, we’d expect around 2,500 people to be hospitalized, 25 young adults to die, and nearly 40 seniors to die. Put another way, a young adult is 125 X more likely to die from Covid-19 infection than a Covid-19 vaccine. For seniors, the figure is 13,750 X and 7,500 X for men and women respectively.
Effectiveness: For the purpose of our argument, the whole point of getting vaccinated or sick with Covid-19 is to become immune to future infection to help the population reach herd immunity. In initial trials used for approval, the Moderna vaccine was 94% effective at preventing illness. For Pfizer, the numbers were similar. New data out of Israel, which has already fully vaccinated over half of its population, suggest that these numbers hold true in practice and even with the Covid-19 virus variants circulating about. In addition, babies born to vaccinated mothers also appear to be protected against Covid-19.
Not as much is known about the ability of Covid-19 infection to raise a strong enough immune response to prevent reinfection. As of January, a study found that 95% of people who recovered from Covid-19 have an immune response up to 8 months after infection, but it isn’t actually clear if they can get sick again. It also isn’t clear if babies born to mothers sick with Covid-19 are immune.
A final but very important point on effectiveness is that, because vaccines don’t contain actual infectious virus, getting one doesn’t put you or anyone else around you at risk of becoming sick. In contrast, one person with Covid-19 infects an average of 3 to 4 other people, and the new variants are even more contagious.
Final Thoughts: While it seems that both vaccination and Covid-19 infection can provide the immune response needed to reach herd immunity, the risks associated are far from similar. Throughout the pandemic, scientists and journalists reporting on their science have been consistently accused of trying to scare the public into submission. We should not choose to “live in fear;” we should choose to live informed and in responsibility of what our decisions mean not just for us, but for those around us. Achieving herd immunity is a group effort. If we want things to get “back to normal,” we’d best start working together now. And for all of us, this means it is time to ask the question of how you’d prefer to become immune: vaccine or virus?