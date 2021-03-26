Speaking of Science: Vaccine vs Virus

If we want to reach herd immunity and “go back to normal,” this means it is time to make a choice: get one of the Covid-19 vaccines or get infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. I broke down the numbers with the most current data I can find (feel free to click on any links for the original source). Let’s take a look to see which option is safer and more effective at getting us to herd immunity.

Safety: Due to how quickly the Covid-19 vaccines were developed and news about allergic reactions and blood clots, people are understandably a bit wary about getting the Covid-19 vaccines (read more about vaccine development here). But when you run the numbers, the vaccines are much safer than the sickness. Based on a study on nearly 14 million administered doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the risk of anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) was 0.00045%. Even if a patient does have a severe allergic reaction, it will be in the fifteen-minute monitored wait time at the clinic and can then be treated with an epi-pen. As for blood clots and AstraZeneca, the risk is 0.0006%. The number of people that have had blood clots within a reasonable time frame after vaccination is no higher than the number of blood clots we’d expect to see regardless of getting the jab. In addition, over 90% of side effects overall were non-serious (fatigue, headache, chills, etc) and lasted only a few days. In contrast, 4.7% of people infected with Covid-19 experience severe complications, including pneumonia, respiratory failure, and sepsis and must go to the ICU. And of those with severe complications that require hospitalization, 76% have lingering symptoms for over six months. Around 20% of all people infected are unable to return to daily activities within one month of infection. Aside from side effects, we can also look at actual death numbers. The risk of death after vaccination for all age groups was 0.0008% in the same study. In contrast, 0.1% of young adults infected with Covid-19 die, and the numbers go up to 11% and 6% for senior men and women respectively.