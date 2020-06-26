Speaking of Science: Viruses and masks

I recently moved to Bethesda, MD to start work at the National Institutes of Health. It is very muggy here with humidity well into the 80-90% range. After it rains, you can see the steam billowing from the sidewalk and condensing on buildings and street posts. All of this makes it rather uncomfortable walking around with a mask on, trapping moisture from my breath in the humid air against the entire lower half of my face. You might reasonably ask why I’m choosing to wear a mask if it’s so uncomfortable. The obvious answer is to stop the spread of sars-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19 around the globe. But I know many people are hesitant to wear a mask or wonder if it can actually work.

Viruses are usually in the range of a few hundred nanometers (nm) which is indeed very small (a one foot long ruler is 305 million nm). N95 masks, which are widely considered the best at protecting the wearer from bacteria and viruses, still only filter out 95% of particles on the 300 nm level, which is only slightly larger than most viruses. Cloth and surgical masks likely only filter out even larger particles. So, while it might seem that viruses will go straight through masks, there is more to it than that it turns out. Most viruses, including Sars-CoV-2, are spread in liquid droplets released not only when you cough and sneeze, but also when you speak. This is important because droplets are much larger than an individual virus. When droplets are expelled from your mouth or nose, they can be halted almost entirely by a fabric mask, tissue, or some other plastic barrier like a face shield. A study from Nature Medicine analyzed the breath from people sick with influenza or seasonal coronaviruses (related to Sars-CoV-2) when breathing either into open air or through a mask. They found that even disposable surgical masks greatly reduce the number of viruses expelled into breath beyond the mask. So, while it’s possible some viruses can still make it through cloth or surgical masks, cloth masks will block out many of them, and slow down the remaining viruses that make it through so they can’t spread as far.