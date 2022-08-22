Speaking of Science: We need to review the recent history of infectious diseases

A few weeks ago, we discussed the first case of paralytic polio in the US in nearly a decade. The point of the article was to explore the differences between live-attenuated, inactivated, and subunit vaccines. In particular, we discussed how the live, attenuated polio vaccine can in rare instances reactivate to cause paralytic polio in the vaccinated individual and those who come into contact with the reactivated virus, which is shed in the stool. In contrast, we saw that Covid-19 vaccines, which only contain one piece of a virus (a subunit vaccine) will never be able to infect either the vaccinated individual or those in close contact with them because it contains no actual virus. Managing to get a full virus out of the Covid vaccine would be just as impossible as building a vehicle out of a pile of rear-view mirrors.

We now know that this case of paralytic polio in the US isn’t in isolation. Although no one else has become sick or paralyzed to our knowledge, genetically similar vaccine-derived virus has been found in sewage in London, Israel, and two counties in New York (poliovirus, like SARS-CoV-2 virus, is shed in stool, so we can monitor transmission levels very effectively in sewage). Fortunately, fully vaccinated individuals are incredibly well protected. The live, attenuated and safer, inactivated polio vaccines are 70-90% (depending on the source) and over 99% effective at preventing severe disease respectively, and in most developed countries, vaccination rates are around 90%. However, some areas, such as the county in NY where the recently paralyzed individual lives, have much lower vaccination rates — only 60%. Indeed, the individual himself was unvaccinated.

One of many reasons that I think the story of this recent paralytic polio case in the US is important is because it’s a reminder of the important role vaccines play in our everyday lives. In the same way that my generation in the US is often accused of not understanding the price and sacrifice of war because we’ve been lucky enough to avoid its direct impacts, I personally think that the root of vaccine hesitancy is not remembering how terrifying it was to live in a time when we were unprotected from horrific diseases.

Paralytic polio, without a doubt, is one of these horrific diseases. Although the majority of infected individuals will have few or no symptoms, in around 1 in 200 cases the virus manages to infect the motor neurons in the central nervous system, paralyzing the victim. There is no cure, and the paralysis tends to progress over time, mostly affecting the legs. Those who are lucky will still be able to get around using leg braces, crutches, or wheelchairs. Those who are not often suffocated or lived out their days in iron lungs when the poliovirus sufficiently damaged neural pathways required for breathing. To make the situation even more tragic, children made up the majority of cases. Throughout the early 1950s, when the poliovirus epidemic peaked in the US, over 22,000 victims, primarily children, were paralyzed every year. Many families isolated their children and swimming pools shut down to try and stop the spread.

Given all of this, it’s not surprising that families lined up to protect their children against polio with the live, attenuated oral polio vaccine even though the inactivated polio vaccine was also available. For many, the many benefits of the oral polio vaccine (it provided longer lasting immunity, was cheaper, could be more easily administered, and provided protection more quickly than the inactivated vaccine) easily outweighed the remote risk of vaccine-derived poliovirus. Indeed, the vaccine was still 10,000x less likely to cause paralytic polio than the actual poliovirus circulating throughout the US. This relative risk analysis is the same reason that the live, attenuated poliovirus vaccine is still given in many parts of the world.

The Polio Global Eradication Initiative reported just 800 cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus in the past 10 years, during which over 10 billion doses of the oral polio vaccine were administered. They further estimate that if these vaccines hadn’t been given, more than 6.5 million children would have been paralyzed in the same time period. For those who lived during the polio epidemic of the early 1900s or those who still live in a country with regular transmission, the idea of turning down the chance to protect oneself or one’s loved ones must seem absurd and inhumane. In modern times, it’s hard to appreciate how many people lived paralyzed by fear of polio or by the poliovirus itself.

Of course, this is true of so many other diseases, which I, and many others of my generation, are fortunate enough to only vaguely recognize from seeing them on our vaccine charts. For example, diphtheria (the “D” in “TDAP”) was the leading cause of childhood death worldwide (including in the US) before a vaccine was introduced. When it struck, it routinely wiped out most or all of the children in a given family. In a town in New Hampshire in 1735, it killed 1/3 of children under the age of 10. The disease, often called the “strangling angel” causes a white membrane to grow in the back of the throat, incapable of being scraped off, which suffocates the victim over six to ten days. There was no treatment — parents and doctors could only watch their children (the mostly commonly infected individuals) die.

When the first vaccine (a toxoid vaccine combined with an antitoxin to treat active infection) was released in the 1920s, the number of cases fell by 98%. Mass vaccination programs began in many cities, and stories of the lengths that heroes would go to bring treatments and vaccines to remote areas are still immortalized in movies such as Togo. There are countless other examples of similarly horrific diseases controlled, nearly eliminated from (developed) countries, or even eradicated globally, including smallpox, influenza, and whooping cough. In every case, diseases which could once rip apart entire families and communities, have now faded to distant memory thanks to the effectiveness of our vaccines. The irony, of course, is that vaccine hesitancy is in part a side effect of how good vaccines are.

I do want to clarify that vaccine hesitancy, or even pushback against public health measures, are neither new nor creative. If anything, they’re hilariously (in a dark way) similar to what we see today. During the 1918 influenza epidemic in the US, some individuals refused to comply with mask-mandates, arguing that they infringed upon their civil liberties and were stuffy and uncomfortable. Other individuals wore the masks, but cut holes in them so they could smoke or drink. Another familiar-feeling example occurred a few years earlier when the Supreme Court ruled that the state of Massachusetts could require vaccination against smallpox by law, fining those who refused to comply. In both of these cases, public health measures, including mandated vaccinated and masking, were seen as the better choice for the health of individuals as well as entire communities. Claiming violation of civil liberties was not a good enough excuse to endanger entire communities. In these cases, public health measures, including vaccination, were seen as the better choice for both individuals and entire communities.

This mindset had a tremendous impact on health around the globe. The average human life expectancy jumped by over 30 years in the past century, almost exclusively fueled by decrease in infant and childhood mortality. Leading causes of death are no longer from diseases such as influenza, diphtheria, and smallpox, which are now all vaccine-preventable, but from non-infectious diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and stroke.

Of course, anti-science sentiments, false claims about vaccination, and even the toll the Covid-19 pandemic took on many charities have all led to scary declines in vaccination rates against many of these diseases. Within the past few years, we’ve been reminded that new diseases can emerge and catch us off guard at any time. Diseases once isolated to developing countries and therefore ignored by those with the resources to do something about it are now easily spread in a globalized world. And old foes, like polio, can pop up again in poorly vaccinated regions.

We’re clearly never going to be done battling infectious diseases, and I can only hope that this brief discussion of the very recent history of terrible morbidity and mortality is enough to keep us from living through it yet again.