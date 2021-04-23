Speaking of Science: What about the blood clots?

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement calling for the temporary pause of the Johnson and Johnson single dose Covid-19 vaccine. The pause is meant to give investigators time to look into the severe blood clots that six US women got within a couple of weeks of getting the J and J vaccine and comes in the wake of a brief pause of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe, also over blood clot concerns. And while the risk of getting a blood clot is so small it wasn’t even noticeable in trials (an estimated 0.00009% risk) it is providing fuel for vaccine hesitancy at a time when the US is over halfway to reaching herd immunity and the long awaited “return to normal.” Just as we discussed a couple of weeks ago , the choice is how we want to become immune: take the vaccine or get infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. So, does this incidence of blood clots indicate the Covid-19 vaccines weren’t tested well enough for safety in initial emergency authorization trials or skew risk in favor of getting the virus over the vaccine? Let’s take a look.

Quick development time Given how quickly the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were developed, tested, and produced, many people are understandably concerned that manufacturers or distributors took shortcuts to get the vaccine out quickly at the expense of public safety. In reality, the Covid-19 vaccines were made so quickly not because we took shortcuts, but because public and private entities were willing to put so much funding into them from the start. On average, it takes ten to fifteen years and $500 million dollars to develop, produce, and test a vaccine, meaning that a lot of time is spent moving cautiously along one trial at a time to try and use promising results to fundraise for future tests. In the case of Covid-19, Operation Warp Speed and private entities took the very financially risky decision to fund the entirety of trials needed by vaccine candidates and begin developing them to stockpile before all of the data was in. This means that companies such as Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson were able to perform multiple trials at the same time and start producing stockpiles of vaccine in case all the results came back positive. It could have ended badly financially, and for many vaccines that were invested in, it probably did. But it meant that the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were able to go through the same rigor of standardized tests and peer review as other vaccines. In this light, it isn’t shocking that the Covid-19 vaccines were made so fast, but that vaccines for other diseases are made so slowly. This is an incredible example of all that science can accomplish when it is given appropriate funds and public support to address the problem. To read more about how J and J specifically tested their vaccine, check out a cool review here.