Speaking of Science: What about the blood clots?

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement calling for the temporary pause of the Johnson and Johnson single dose Covid-19 vaccine. The pause is meant to give investigators time to look into the severe blood clots that six US women got within a couple of weeks of getting the J and J vaccine and comes in the wake of a brief pause of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe, also over blood clot concerns. And while the risk of getting a blood clot is so small it wasn’t even noticeable in trials (an estimated 0.00009% risk) it is providing fuel for vaccine hesitancy at a time when the US is over halfway to reaching herd immunity and the long awaited “return to normal.” Just as we discussed a couple of weeks ago, the choice is how we want to become immune: take the vaccine or get infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. So, does this incidence of blood clots indicate the Covid-19 vaccines weren’t tested well enough for safety in initial emergency authorization trials or skew risk in favor of getting the virus over the vaccine? Let’s take a look.
Quick development time Given how quickly the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were developed, tested, and produced, many people are understandably concerned that manufacturers or distributors took shortcuts to get the vaccine out quickly at the expense of public safety. In reality, the Covid-19 vaccines were made so quickly not because we took shortcuts, but because public and private entities were willing to put so much funding into them from the start. On average, it takes ten to fifteen years and $500 million dollars to develop, produce, and test a vaccine, meaning that a lot of time is spent moving cautiously along one trial at a time to try and use promising results to fundraise for future tests. In the case of Covid-19, Operation Warp Speed and private entities took the very financially risky decision to fund the entirety of trials needed by vaccine candidates and begin developing them to stockpile before all of the data was in. This means that companies such as Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson were able to perform multiple trials at the same time and start producing stockpiles of vaccine in case all the results came back positive. It could have ended badly financially, and for many vaccines that were invested in, it probably did. But it meant that the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were able to go through the same rigor of standardized tests and peer review as other vaccines. In this light, it isn’t shocking that the Covid-19 vaccines were made so fast, but that vaccines for other diseases are made so slowly. This is an incredible example of all that science can accomplish when it is given appropriate funds and public support to address the problem. To read more about how J and J specifically tested their vaccine, check out a cool review here.
Updated risk analysis with blood clots So, if the vaccines were adequately tested, how were these blood clots missed? Given that only six individuals out of a total 6.8 million vaccinated experienced the blood clots, that puts their occurrence at 0.00009%. (For some context, the chance that you’ll be hit by lightning this year is 0.001%- or over 11 times more likely than getting a blood clot from the J and J vaccine.) A typical phase three clinical trial enrolls around 3,000 people, but because we’re being so cautious with Covid-19 vaccines, the J and J phase three trial actually had over 43,000 people. Given the 0.00009% chance of occurrence, we would expect 0.04 people (yes, a fraction of one person) in this study to get a blood clot. In more relevant terms, this means that the risk of blood clots is so rare, it couldn’t even be picked up by careful clinical trials.
It can be alarming within itself to imagine that there are side effects of vaccines or treatments that are severe but so rare we can’t find them in a trial. After all, it’s all well and good to say you are 11 times more likely to be struck by lightning than get a blood clot from the J and J vaccine, but that is going to be little comfort for one of those unlucky few. This brings us straight back to the vaccine vs virus argument: if nothing in this world is guaranteed 100% safe, which option do you want to choose? There’s the J and J vaccine where an estimated one in one million people will experience a life-threatening blood clot, or the SARS-CoV-2 virus where an estimated 47,000 in one million people will experience severe complications (pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis, etc.) and an estimated 10 to 110,000 in one million people will die (the numbers vary this much because Covid-19 is over 11,000 times more likely to kill senior men than young adults of either sex).
Conclusions There is no doubt that the blood clots associated with the J and J vaccine are scary. In fact, I purposefully avoided comparing the risk of blood clots caused by the vaccine over something such as smoking or even birth control pills because the type of clot caused by the vaccine is more serious than your average clot. But, on the other hand, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is pretty scary too, and over 47,000 times more likely to cause a serious complication than the vaccine is. As the Covid-19 pandemic is clearly teaching us, no amount of testing or trials can ever guarantee that a treatment is 100% safe all of the time. If anything, the fact that the CDC and FDA are looking at the data so closely that they noticed 6 cases out of 6.8 million people and were further ready to put a pause on continued vaccination, shows just how seriously the vaccines are being scrutinized. The safety systems we’ve put in place are working, and will continue to work, if we can get enough people to follow them.
Hannah Margolis is a postbaccalaureate researcher at the National Institutes of Health with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.