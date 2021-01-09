Speaking of Science: What is a virus variant and what does it mean for the fight against Covid-19?

The answer so far, seems to be yes. Although the Covid-19 vaccines train the immune system by showing it a mug shot of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from the original virus, the spike protein of the B.1.1.7 variant is not different enough to confuse the immune system. In other words, while the B.1.1.7 variant can make more people sick than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, the same treatments and vaccines should work on the variant just as well as the original. B.1.1.7 is not an entirely new virus- just a new flavor of the SARS-CoV-2 virus we’ve seen since last year.

So far, there is much less variation in the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the variants we see will be equally combatted by the current Covid-19 vaccines being produced. Unfortunately, this might not always be the case. There is currently an escalating war being waged between the SARS-CoV-2 viruses and the human species: as we are better able to prevent or treat the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, any variants arising by chance that can evade these barriers will begin to make up more of the population as vulnerable viruses are eliminated. And the more virus that is circulating (aka the more people that are infected and spreading more viral copies), the higher the chance that new mutants will appear. This means that aside from the damage the SARS-CoV-2 virus can do to any individual it infects, each infection gives the virus many more opportunities to create new variants that can better combat our virus-suppression tactics. If we do not lower infection rates, a new viral strain that will be unaffected by our vaccines could easily beat us to the punch. More than ever, it’s critical we limit the continued reproduction of SARS-CoV-2 via masks, soap and water, and Covid-19 vaccines as available.