Speaking of Science: What is a virus?

The spread of the Chinese Covid-19 virus throughout the world is having a huge impact on our daily lives. Nearly 200,000 people have been infected across 150 countries worldwide and in response countries, one after another, are going into lockdown. Just in our own state, restaurants, casinos, schools and workplaces are temporarily shutting down.
While the spread of the virus has been stressful enough, it’s been paralleled by a perhaps even more deadly upsurge of panic and misinformation. Hand sanitizers and other cleaners are flying off shelves in bulk, the public has boycotted Asian restaurants, and perhaps worst of all, many people are refusing to comply with WHO and CDC guidelines of social distancing.
It seems that this pandemic of misinformation could be avoided by stepping back to not only understand the details about Covid-19, but viruses in general. For example, what exactly determines how dangerous a virus is? How does it infect you? Let’s take a look at a few facts about viruses:
First of all, and it may seem strange, viruses are not living things. This is one of the most interesting concepts about viruses. In the last few weeks, thousands of lives have been lost in our world due to something that isn’t technically alive.
One of the best analogies for describing a virus is that it is like a mailing envelope with a letter sealed inside. Instead of being made of paper, the envelope is really composed of protein and the letter is most often DNA. You might recognize this compound as the same material that makes up our own genes. And, just as it does in our own bodies, the virus uses this genetic material as a blueprint to make copies of itself. You can think of the envelope as being made out of microscopic Legos to protect the DNA inside.
The second important fact is we get sick as a side effect of this replication and it isn’t because the virus wished you any kind of ill-will at all. Viruses cannot think, hold grudges, or decide to infect you. In fact, one thing that differentiates viruses from living entities like bacteria, is that they are incapable of even reproducing on their own. In fact, the symptoms we associate with sickness are just the result of the virus hijacking our cellular machinery to make more copies of itself.
While the DNA inside of a virus contains all of the information needed to make these copies, they lack the basic machinery to do this. It would be like having an instruction manual for putting together a Christmas toy but needing an assembly of tools to actually make the product.
Viruses that infect your cells basically turn them into their own personal mass-replication facilities. By hijacking many of the proteins in the cell, they make copies of their genetic material (DNA or RNA) and use our cellular machinery to read out this genetic material to make the proteins required for their viral capsid, their protein shell – the atomic Lego. The end result is the assembly of millions of new virus particles which kill your healthy cells upon exiting. When they leave, it is like popping a balloon from the inside.
Many of the common symptoms of being sick with a virus, such as sniffles or sore throat, are caused by the liquid from dead cells dripping down your throat and out of your nose. Other symptoms, such as fever or chills, are your body’s way of trying to speed up the immune system and shut down the virus replication.
Thirdly, the “deadliness” of a virus depends on how it interacts with you and the environment. Many of the worst epidemics in world history, including smallpox, influenza A (H1N1), Ebola, HIV/AIDS, swine flu, and now Covid-19 have been caused by viruses. This is interesting, because each of these diseases is unique.
Consider the fact that HIV/AIDS cannot be contracted by sharing lunch or personal space with an infected person but H1N1 certainly can be. The death rate for H1N1 during the 1918 pandemic was only around 0.03% but Covid-19 seems closer to 1% at this time while the Ebola virus has a mortality rate of nearly 50%!
What leads to these differences? That depends on many factors but most often it is due to the physical makeup of the virus. Specifically, certain proteins in the viral coat recognize receptors on the surface of human cells like a key fitting into a lock. This allows them to easily enter the cell if the key works. Different viruses recognize different receptors, which may be specific to a given organism (for instance, only found in human cells) or even to a specific tissue type. In this way, while the HIV virus infects white blood cells, Covid-19 recognizes the ACE2 receptor found on cells in the lung. In this way it makes sense that Covid-19 can cause respiratory failure while HIV/AIDS can compromise the immune system, which relies on white blood cells.
To a large extent, the cell type infected also influences how the virus is transferred. As HIV/AIDS is present in white blood cells, contact with blood of an infected individual can carry the virus. Covid-19 exits in lung tissue and is expelled out of the body through contagious coughs. You probably could not catch Covid-19 from the blood of an infected person – the virus just isn’t there.
Finally, understanding basic facts about viruses can help protect yourself and others. Knowing what a virus is made of, where it targets the human body, and how it is transferred can help individuals make rational decisions when it comes to protecting themselves. For instance, the fact that a virus requires its outer protein and lipid coat to infect cells means that you can prevent infection by destroying the coat. While alcohol-based hand sanitizers can destroy the protein capsid, soap and water are just as effective at denaturing (aka breaking down) the lipid and protein coat to prevent contagion.
Similarly, knowing that Covid-19 interacts with cells in the lungs and can incubate in the body for an extended period of time indicates that covering coughs and sneezes and staying apart from one another through social distancing can in fact save lives. At the end of the day, while the physical makeup of a virus can determine what type of cells it infects and how it transfers, only our own actions as hosts can prevent or slow down the viral spread.
Hannah Margolis is an Undergraduate Researcher Ragusa Lab, Dartmouth College She can be reached at: Hannah.K.Margolis.20@dartmouth.edu.