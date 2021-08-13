Speaking of Science: What to know about the fourth wave

As the United States inches closer to vaccination levels that might usher in herd immunity, Covid-19 cases are reaching record high numbers. Many states, including Missouri and Arkansas, recently reported almost as many new cases last week as in the dark months of November and December 2020. And of course, with that new spike in cases comes a new outpouring of misinformation and theories as to why cases are increasing now, when vaccine levels are higher than ever. Here are a few things to know.
The newest wave isn’t caused by Covid-19 vaccines infecting people or weakening their immune systems.
Even before vaccinations began, many worried the Covid-19 vaccines could contain tracking devices or dangerous materials purposefully implanted in the arms of citizens. Now that cases are reaching a record high despite the country nearing the 60% vaccination mark, I’m seeing more claims that the Covid-19 vaccines contain SARS-CoV-2 virus or can cause illness to the vaccinated or those around them. It is therefore worth repeating that the Covid-19 vaccines do not contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus and cannot give you Covid-19, the vaccines cannot make you shed virus to those around you, and the vaccines do not weaken your immune system. Let’s look at these one by one:
The vaccines cannot infect you:The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain a small piece of RNA. Just like our DNA provides the genetic information to make all the parts of our bodies, RNA is nothing more than an instruction manual used by viruses to make all its parts. The Covid-19 vaccines contain a small, specific piece of RNA that contains the instructions needed for our cells to make the infamous spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. The RNA cannot assemble an actual virus as it is only an instruction manual to build a tiny component of the virus. By analogy, consider giving someone instructions and materials to make just a tire and expecting them to show up having made an entire, functioning Ford F-150 without any other information or supplies. Similarly, the J and J vaccine, which contains weakened virus like a traditional flu shot, cannot make you sick in the same way a Ford F-150 with only half of a motor and no tires cannot spontaneously start running again.
The vaccines do not make you shed virus:Once vaccinated, the vaccine trains your body to fight off and destroy any SARS-CoV-2 viruses it encounters. Unlike something like a de-wormer that works by helping the body shed the infecting parasites, viruses are tiny enough that your cells can engulf and destroy them. This means that if you are infected or exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and then get vaccinated, the vaccine will help your immune system locate and destroy the virus, not cause your body to shed the virus into your surroundings.
The vaccines also do not weaken your immune system:Vaccines are a literal training course for your body’s immune system. By providing the instructions to make just the viruses’ spike, your body can practice fighting off the virus without actually risking infection. It’s like practicing boxing on a bag before entering the ring- it might make you sore as your body is challenged, but helps protect you during training that ultimately will make you stronger, not weaker. And because the vaccine contains modified RNA (called mRNA), it cannot mutate your DNA (more on that here).
The delta variant and unvaccinated individuals are fueling the fourth wave
If the vaccines aren’t causing the uptick in Covid-19 numbers, what is? As we’ve discussed before, one of the best ways to find out is to avoid relying on anecdotal evidence and take a look at the numbers:
*Some unofficial reports from local hospitals indicate this number is lower, but that unvaccinated individuals still make up the majority of hospitalizations for Covid-19.
We can also look at the numbers in a more visual format by comparing maps of the US showing recent Covid-19 infections, vaccination percentages, and delta variant percentages, as in the image above.
It makes sense that unvaccinated individuals are more likely to get sick from the SARS-CoV-2 virus given that vaccines train the immune system. Continuing with the boxing analogy, if we put first time boxers and second-year boxing students in the ring with an opponent, it isn’t surprising which group is going to fair better in a fight.
On top of having an unprepared immune system, unvaccinated individuals are also under attack by a much more powerful SARS-CoV-2 virus variant: delta (for info on what a virus variant is, check here). The delta variant is at least two times more infectious than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus that started the pandemic and reproduces much faster. Taken all together this means if an unvaccinated person is exposed to someone with the delta variant, they will be exposed to 1000 x more viruses that are at least twice as infectious as the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The Covid-19 vaccines are still working, although we aren’t completely sure how well they prevent asymptomatic infection and transmission.
The numbers above make it clear that the Covid-19 vaccines are working very well at preventing hospitalization, death, and infection with the delta variant. According to a recent study of 98,000 individuals, unvaccinated individuals are 3x more likely to be infected by the delta variant than vaccinated individuals, and much more likely to be hospitalized for severe symptoms.
But of course, the vaccines are not 100% effective. As of early August, at least 0.004% of fully vaccinated people were hospitalized with Covid-19.
There is still a lot we don’t know about these breakthrough infections. For example, it isn’t clear exactly how many fully vaccinated people in the US are infected by Covid-19 and have very mild or no symptoms, as people rarely get Covid tests unless they feel unwell. While the US might not have data yet, a small study in England of 19,000 individuals suggests that the Pfizer and Oxford-Astrozeneca vaccines are both almost equally effective at combating the new delta variant with the less dangerous alpha variant. Hopefully with time we will learn if the same is true in the United States for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now that the delta variant is even more prevalent.
Hannah Margolis is a NSF GRFP Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.