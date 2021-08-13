Speaking of Science: What to know about the fourth wave

The vaccines cannot infect you:The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain a small piece of RNA. Just like our DNA provides the genetic information to make all the parts of our bodies, RNA is nothing more than an instruction manual used by viruses to make all its parts. The Covid-19 vaccines contain a small, specific piece of RNA that contains the instructions needed for our cells to make the infamous spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. The RNA cannot assemble an actual virus as it is only an instruction manual to build a tiny component of the virus. By analogy, consider giving someone instructions and materials to make just a tire and expecting them to show up having made an entire, functioning Ford F-150 without any other information or supplies. Similarly, the J and J vaccine, which contains weakened virus like a traditional flu shot, cannot make you sick in the same way a Ford F-150 with only half of a motor and no tires cannot spontaneously start running again.