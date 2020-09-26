Speaking of Science: When will it end? A look at challenges and ways out of the Covid-19 pandemic

Ultimately, getting out of the pandemic is up to us: being informed, acting rationally, and working together. One big mistake is all or nothing thinking: either we make everything “normal” or we re-impose lockdown. Either we “lose our freedom” and “live in fear” by complying with Covid-19 mask mandates or act as if Covid-19 is not real and feel the government is out of our lives. Either we reach zero cases or there is a pandemic. These sentiments are not only unhelpful, they are dangerously wrong and actively preventing the recovery of our world. Nothing is all or nothing, but that doesn’t mean we stop striving towards goals. Consider for instance, operating rooms. There is no such thing as keeping a space 100% sterile, but that doesn’t mean that we should say “to heck with it” and begin operating with rusty, soiled tools in the streets using our bare hands. Instead, we accept that sterility, like recovery, is an ideal that can never be 100% reached, but that we could all benefit from striving towards. Perhaps wearing masks or staying six feet apart won’t prevent every SARS-CoV-2 infection, but the data shows it will prevent many. We should not choose to “live in fear;” we should choose to live informed and in responsibility of what our careless actions could mean for vulnerable individuals we interact with. Indeed, anyone familiar with the basic science of viruses and Covid-19 transmission rates will know that they most likely need not fear for themselves, but for those around them. These are ultimately our decisions: choose to look at the data, to look at science, and take very basic precautions to protect each other. Like it or not, recovery will require a global effort: compliance with mask wearing and receiving vaccinations. We’d best start working together now.