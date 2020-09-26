Speaking of Science: When will it end? A look at challenges and ways out of the Covid-19 pandemic

As we end month six of the Covid-19 pandemic, I (and I’m sure I’m not alone here) am getting sick of thinking or talking about it. In all of this, it’s hard to imagine how things can ever get better, or even how we got here in the first place. Let’s take a look at all that science has figured out in the last half year, and how it can point us towards a recovery.
Asymptomatic transmission
The world has recently seen various outbreaks of pandemic potential, including the 2009 swine flu outbreak, 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak, and the 2003 SARS outbreak. It is worth asking what has allowed the SARS-CoV-2 virus to do what none of these others managed and temporarily shut down the world. It seems that one of the biggest factors is asymptomatic transmission: that individuals with SARS-CoV-2 can be actively spreading the virus while experiencing few, if any symptoms.
The role of asymptomatic carriers in the spread of SARS-CoV-2 is something both scientists and politicians initially got very wrong in attempts to control the Covid-19 pandemic. In their defense, policymakers and scientists were acting on the data available at the time: the diseases mentioned above, including SARS- a close relative of SARS-CoV-2, are almost exclusively spread by individuals already showing symptoms. We all had hoped Sars-CoV-2 acted the same way: it would mean someone would know they were sick and could self-isolate or wear a mask while symptom-free individuals went about life as normal. It is also the main reason officials initially stated that only symptomatic individuals should wear masks.
Unfortunately, we were wrong. Half a year into the pandemic, we now know around 20-30% of people spreading SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic. In other words, almost 1/3 of Covid-19 cases are spread by people who do not know they are sick, and the degree to which they can infect others is just as severe as if they had symptoms. For more, see here.
Complications and vulnerable populations
Given the number of people who are “sick” with SARS-CoV-2 without suffering any symptoms, it seems reasonable to ask if we should continue shutting down schools and businesses over the pandemic. Why cause so much trouble over a virus that many people don’t even know they have?
The answer is two-fold. First, while SARS-CoV-2 is not as deadly as many initially feared, it is also not a laughing matter. The infection fatality ratio (IFR) estimates the number of people who die from SARS-CoV-2 infection. In essence, it answers the question, “If I get Covid-19, what is the chance that it kills me?” While this number has varied throughout the pandemic mostly due to inconsistent data collection and surveillance during early stages of the pandemic, it has settled at 0.6%, or six times the fatality of the common flu.
While this number is obviously better than the dooms-day scenarios at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s also still a lot of people. SARS-CoV-2 has infected nearly seven million people in the US so far and is on track to be the third leading cause of death in the US behind heart disease and cancer. The second important reason that SARS-CoV-2 remains a significant threat is that the IFR is not a one-size-fits-all number: certain populations are far more at risk of dying or serious complications if sick with Covid-19. For children, the IFR in the US is barely 0.05%, but nearly 15% for individuals 85 and older. In addition, SARS-CoV-2 is showing nasty fatality rates and complications for people with preexisting conditions, from diabetes, obesity, and heart disease to immune deficiency disorders and respiratory conditions. While you likely do not have to fear for your individual safety, you should be fearing for the safety of others you interact with.
A way out: masks and vaccines
As the world has struggled to get infection numbers under control, many people seem to be giving up on matters of social distancing or mask wearing and eagerly anticipating a vaccination which can protect individuals from being infected with SARS-CoV-2. While Operation Warp Speed and others have nearly 50 vaccine candidates already in human clinical trials (an unbelievable feat given that most vaccines take 6 years to produce- it really shows how underfunded basic science usually is), a vaccine should not be seen as a sure way out. Not only will it take a huge number of resources and time to distribute vaccines to the entire world population (latest WHO estimates suggest it will take until the end of 2021 for enough vaccines to be distributed to end “the acute phase of the pandemic” alone) vaccines are not always a “one and done” deal. It is unclear how long immunity delivered from a vaccine or previous infection lasts, and as viruses mutate and chance, our response must too. Just last week, the director of the CDC made the bold statement that facemasks may offer more protection than a Covid-19 vaccine, pointing to the fact that at the speed vaccines are being rushed to be produced they are unlikely to be anywhere close to 100% effective (the FDA previously said anything with 50% or more greater protection would be supported). In contrast, we know facemasks work. The CDC director went on to argue that based on the scientific data at hand, if all Americans wore face masks, the pandemic could be under control in a matter of weeks. And while a vaccine is likely still months in the making, face masks are available now.
Ultimately, getting out of the pandemic is up to us: being informed, acting rationally, and working together. One big mistake is all or nothing thinking: either we make everything “normal” or we re-impose lockdown. Either we “lose our freedom” and “live in fear” by complying with Covid-19 mask mandates or act as if Covid-19 is not real and feel the government is out of our lives. Either we reach zero cases or there is a pandemic. These sentiments are not only unhelpful, they are dangerously wrong and actively preventing the recovery of our world. Nothing is all or nothing, but that doesn’t mean we stop striving towards goals. Consider for instance, operating rooms. There is no such thing as keeping a space 100% sterile, but that doesn’t mean that we should say “to heck with it” and begin operating with rusty, soiled tools in the streets using our bare hands. Instead, we accept that sterility, like recovery, is an ideal that can never be 100% reached, but that we could all benefit from striving towards. Perhaps wearing masks or staying six feet apart won’t prevent every SARS-CoV-2 infection, but the data shows it will prevent many. We should not choose to “live in fear;” we should choose to live informed and in responsibility of what our careless actions could mean for vulnerable individuals we interact with. Indeed, anyone familiar with the basic science of viruses and Covid-19 transmission rates will know that they most likely need not fear for themselves, but for those around them. These are ultimately our decisions: choose to look at the data, to look at science, and take very basic precautions to protect each other. Like it or not, recovery will require a global effort: compliance with mask wearing and receiving vaccinations. We’d best start working together now.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!