Speaking of Science: Why do the facts keep changing? A look at active research during the Covid-19 pandemic

It would be not only incredibly dangerous, but also foolish to try and treat someone with SARS-CoV-2 by putting sweet smelling flowers in their pockets or removing large amounts of their blood. As our knowledge of the world changes, so must our actions and policies.

As a public, we are used to seeing the polished end-product of science. Before presenting new ideas, scientists might spend their entire lives trying to refute or support one idea. We are living in an unprecedented time: in a globalized world where information travels at the speed of light and scientific discoveries on SARS-CoV-2 and covid-19 are being forced out at breakneck speeds. With so much at stake and an entire world plunged into disarray, every new finding is a big deal and shared widely.

We are seeing science in progress: data in its messiest, most raw form. Because we know so little about the new topic at hand, the chance that a given discovery will completely override what we knew before is high. As data suggested that asymptomatic carriers were more common than we previously believed (a recent study credited 50% of outbreaks to asymptomatic carriers) it became clear everyone should wear masks. Now, as people have begun wearing masks for long enough and in large enough numbers for studies to be conducted, we’re learning that they might provide protection for the wearer as well as surrounding people.

The bottom line is that when scientific results change, it doesn’t mean science is somehow broken or flawed. This is exactly what science is supposed to do: as we gain new information, learn new things, and figure out what questions we should ask next our conclusions and policies must change with the data. Just as it wouldn’t make any sense or do anyone much good to insist on doing away with masks and preventing SARS-CoV-2 spread by placing flowers in our pockets to keep away bad smells, it doesn’t make sense to avoid wearing a mask just because our improved understanding of covid-19 has led to more informed conclusions than we had at the start of the pandemic.

Hannah Margolis is a postbaccalaureate researcher at the National Institutes of Health with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.

