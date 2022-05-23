Speaking of Science: Why now? A look at the timing of the monkeypox outbreak and the tools we have to stop it.

As I write this article (on May 22), Israel, Switzerland, and Austria have just reported their first confirmed cases of monkeypox. These countries join 12 others, including the UK, Canada, US, and Australia in reporting around 90 cases of the disease.

If you’re like me, these reports of a new viral illness are exhausting as we still wade through uncertainty over the future of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s reasonable to ask if we should be worried about catching monkeypox or about it becoming another pandemic. The good news is that monkeypox is very different from Covid-19 which should make it easier to treat and prevent. Let’s take a look at what monkeypox is, how it differs from Covid-19, and why we have reason to hope that we aren’t looking at the start of another pandemic.

Monkeypox is caused by a virus and spread mostly through physical contact

Monkeypox is a disease that looks similar to smallpox but with milder symptoms and a much lower mortality rate. It causes fever, swollen lymph nodes (spots in your body involved in immune response), and a rash of painful fluid-filled bumps which can open up to cause lesions in the skin. It was first identified in monkeys (1958) and later found to infect humans (1970).

Monkeypox, like Covid-19, is caused by a virus. As a quick review, viruses are tiny packets of genetic material (DNA or RNA) wrapped in a coat of fats and proteins. Just like our DNA serves as an instruction manual to produce a new human being from a fertilized egg, the genetic material in a virus provides all the information needed for the virus to make new copies of itself. However, unlike us, viruses don’t have the cellular machinery needed to read out this instruction manual and assemble all the needed components. Diseases such as monkeypox or Covid-19 are caused by viruses invading our cells and hijacking our cellular machinery so they can replicate. During the replication process, our cells are damaged or even destroyed, which together with our body’s immune response, causes the symptoms that make us feel sick.

Since all of our cells have similar cellular machinery, different viruses can infect different parts of our body to replicate. Exactly where a virus likes to set up shop is important because it dictates not only what symptoms the virus causes but also how it is spread. For example, SARS-CoV-2 mostly infects the upper airways and lungs, explaining why it causes respiratory problems and is spread through the air. We don’t know all of the sites in the body that monkeypox infects, but it seems to like the lymph nodes and tissues that line our organs, including our skin. This explains why monkeypox causes swollen lymph nodes and skin legions and is primarily spread by physical contact with mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth, and genitalia) and bodily fluids (including pus from the viral-caused skin lesions).

We don’t know how the current monkeypox outbreak started

Monkeypox was first identified in Africa and has caused sporadic outbreaks there for the last 50 years. Part of the reason monkeypox continues to pop up in Africa is that animals in the region, including monkeys and many small mammals, can be infected with monkeypox. The virus can circulate within these animal populations and then spill back over to humans when we physically contact each other. In fact, a previous US outbreak of monkeypox in 2003 was caused by human contact with prairie dogs that were infected by small mammals imported from Africa as part of the pet trade. Other isolated outbreaks in countries including Israel and the UK within the past few years were traced to specific travelers arriving from the endemic regions in Africa.

What is unusual about the current outbreak is that we don’t know how it started -- only one case is clearly linked to travel from regions in Africa where monkeypox is endemic, and that individual wasn’t in contact with any of the other individuals who are currently sick. It also isn’t clear how the virus managed to spread to 15 countries in such a short period of time.

Despite early fears that a new, more infectious variant is to blame, the monkeypox viruses isolated from currently infected individuals look similar to those in previous outbreaks. Although we aren’t quite sure how the initial outbreak began, increased travel and gatherings during a lull in the Covid-19 pandemic together with warmer weather allowing for shorts and t-shirts (more skin exposed) are likely fueling the current spread.

There is one more really important reason that monkeypox has likely been able to spread beyond Africa not just now, but multiple times in the past 25 years: we no longer vaccinate against smallpox. Smallpox virus and monkeypox virus are closely related, and the smallpox vaccine is already known to offer at least 85% protection against monkeypox (more below). The US discontinued routine smallpox vaccination in 1971 as the virus became rarer, and other countries did the same after the WHO declared smallpox eradicated in 1980. This means that anyone younger than 50 years old is fully susceptible to both smallpox and monkeypox.

Unlike the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we already have the tools to combat monkeypox

There is some really good news. Although watching the number of monkeypox cases tick up may bring back memories of early 2020, we are in a much better place than we were at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, was a virus the world had never seen before. This meant that we were all fully susceptible to infection (not immune from previous exposure), we didn’t know how to diagnose cases or even when a person was most infectious, and we didn’t know enough about the biology of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to make vaccines or treatments.

In contrast, monkeypox is not a new virus. We know what the symptoms are (and those symptoms are much more obvious than the generic cough and fever of Covid-19), how it is spread (and it isn’t spread as easily as SARS-CoV-2), and even better, we already have two vaccines that are at least 85% effective at preventing monkeypox, and can even be given up to two weeks after exposure to limit the severity and duration of disease.

This outbreak demonstrates the danger of medical inequity

Although we probably don’t need to worry about monkeypox becoming a pandemic, we should worry about the way this current outbreak occurred. Monkeypox has been endemic to central and western Africa for over fifty years, where inadequate health care, lack of vaccines, and poverty (which causes many individuals to rely on potentially infected monkey and rodent meat for food) all promote viral spread. While individuals in these endemic regions reporting over 1000 cases a year still go without proper care and prevention, a handful of monkeypox cases identified outside of Africa in the span of just two weeks has already led some countries to offer smallpox vaccines to health care workers and close-contacts of confirmed cases.

This pattern of watching a disease ravage poorer countries and finally taking action only for our own people and only when it becomes our problem is far too familiar. We saw it with Ebola in 2013-2016 outbreak and even to a degree in the early days of SARS-CoV-2. Today, parts of our world are more connected than ever before, making it incredibly easy for all sorts of diseases -- not just ones caused by viruses -- to spread faster than we can detect them. The solution is clear: we need to look out for everyone on our planet, not just those in privileged countries. Ensuring global access to preventatives and treatments is not only the morally correct thing to do, it protects us all.

Hannah Margolis is a NSF GRFP Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0