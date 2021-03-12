Speaking of Science: Women in STEM

In celebration of International Women’s Day last week, and as a female scientist myself, I wanted to take a moment to recognize a few of the great women in science. But I also wanted to make it clear why this is important.
I often hear sentiments along the lines of, “Why should current-day males pay for past generations mistakes against women?” While I can think of many ways to answer this, the first thing to come to mind is, “Well, why should current-day women continue to pay for past (and continuing) generations of mistakes made against them?” The other big reason is that while we want to think issues of sexism in STEM are long buried in past generations, they’re not. As of 2019, 43% of women leave science when they wish to start a family, but the same is only true for 23% of men. Other studies have found that sexual harassment is still the status quo across the sciences: as of 2018 women are more than twice as likely to be harassed by colleagues in STEM and nearly 58% of women in academia report harassment of some sort. As recently as the 1950s, women, who were deemed “distractions,” were not allowed to even set foot in the physics building at Princeton University. In one particularly shocking case, American nuclear physicist Fay Ajzenberg-Selove recounted how, when invited to use a piece of physics equipment at Princeton, she was allowed to sneak in only under the cover of darkness. The same late history of including women is true across fields throughout the country; the very institution where I got my undergraduate degree in biochemistry did not enroll women until the 1970s.
In addition, sexist slurs among male scientists aren’t uncommon or a thing of past. I vividly remember in June 2015, the first week I set foot in a lab, Nobel Prize biochemist Tim Hunt announced at a global science journalism conference that women in science were nothing more than overly sensitive, romantic distractions in the laboratory and that institutions should move towards “same-sex” labs. And while Hunt was quickly denounced and removed from a number of prominent positions, more subtle sexism (ie, not announced at an internal journalism conference) often goes without reprimand.
Finally, I spend a lot of time trying to connect high school students interested in STEM with mentors, and both my personal experience and the data points to a simple fact: we are more encouraged to try something when we see other people that look like us doing it. Occasionally a few women scientists are used as feminist icons that most younger students know- for example, Rosalind Franklin or Marie Curie. But anyone that actually moves into STEM will see a very different story: health related science is the only field where women make up more than half of the personnel. If a student interested in engineering starts talking with professors, there is only a 14% chance she’ll come face to face with another woman, up barely 2% in likelihood from 1990. In the fastest advancing STEM area, computer science, the percentage of women has actually declined from 32% in 1990 to only 25% in 2016. So, for everyone, but particularly the women out there reading this, despite lower pay, sexual misconduct and snide comments, and official rules that have made it harder for women to start in and remain in science, we’ve accomplished some pretty amazing things. Let’s take a look at just three great female scientists:
Chien-Shiung Wu (1912-1997) was a Chinese American nuclear physicist, often referred to as “The First Lady of Physics.” Aside from working on the Manhattan Project, she was the first person to demonstrate that nature is slightly left-handed in regard to polarity of certain particles, disproving a basic physical law called conservation of parity. While she was recognized with the Wolf Prize in 1978, she was left out of the Nobel Prize awarded to her male colleagues Chen Ning Yang and Tsung-Dao Lee for this discovery. Despite, or perhaps partially because of this, Wu continued to be a force of nature for women in science throughout her life. In 1975, she even managed to secure a salary equal to that of the male professors at Columbia University where she taught. At a symposium at MIT in 1964, simultaneously demonstrating her love for science and displeasure with gender discrimination, she asked the audience “whether the tiny atoms and nuclei, or the mathematical symbols, or the DNA molecules have any preference for either masculine or feminine treatment.”
Katherine Johnson (1918-2021) was the first African American woman to work as a NASA scientist. A master at complex computer calculations, she calculated launch windows and return paths for the first astronauts in space. In 1962, when the first electronic computer calculations were used to calculate orbital paths for John Glenn, the first astronaut to orbit the earth, Glenn personally requested that she re-do all the calculations by hand, famously stating, “If she says they’re good, then I’m ready to go.” Her calculations were also used in the Apollo moon landings and the first missions to Mars. She first worked at NASA in a pool of African American women used as computers (the segregated workspace was labeled, “Colored Computers” and was not disbanded until 1958.) After being temporarily assigned to help the all-white, male flight research team, they let her stay due to her quick mathematical skills. Johnson was an outspoken proponent of women in STEM, recalling of her time at NASA, “We needed to be assertive as women in those days- assertive and aggressive.”. Johnson was portrayed in the 2016 movie Hidden Figures based on a book of the same title on the African American women who helped the US in the Space Race.
Barbara McClintock (1902-1992) was an American geneticist accredited with discovering and understanding “jumping genes,” or elements within our NDA that can move position and alter genetic expression. For this work, she was awarded a Nobel Prize in Physiology in 1983- the first woman to receive an unshared Nobel Prize (men have shared Nobel prizes 169 times; 2020 was the first time a Nobel Prize was shared among more than one woman, with no men included). Despite family objections that she wouldn’t be able to marry if she pursued science, she received a bachelors, masters, and PhD in botany from Cornell in 1923, 1925, and 1927 respectively. Although she actually studied genetics, women were not allowed at that time to major in genetics at Cornell. Throughout her life, McClintock discovered many other fundamental genetic ideas, including genetic recombination in meiosis, and the roles of telomeres and centrosomes on chromosomes needed to conserve genetic information. Although many of her ideas were initially dismissed by the scientific community, they were finally accepted by the 1960s.
To see more women in science, I recommend Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World by Rachel Ignotofsky as well as the biographies of any of these women.