Speaking of Science: Women in STEM

I often hear sentiments along the lines of, “Why should current-day males pay for past generations mistakes against women?” While I can think of many ways to answer this, the first thing to come to mind is, “Well, why should current-day women continue to pay for past (and continuing) generations of mistakes made against them?” The other big reason is that while we want to think issues of sexism in STEM are long buried in past generations, they’re not. As of 2019, 43% of women leave science when they wish to start a family, but the same is only true for 23% of men. Other studies have found that sexual harassment is still the status quo across the sciences: as of 2018 women are more than twice as likely to be harassed by colleagues in STEM and nearly 58% of women in academia report harassment of some sort. As recently as the 1950s, women, who were deemed “distractions,” were not allowed to even set foot in the physics building at Princeton University. In one particularly shocking case, American nuclear physicist Fay Ajzenberg-Selove recounted how, when invited to use a piece of physics equipment at Princeton, she was allowed to sneak in only under the cover of darkness. The same late history of including women is true across fields throughout the country; the very institution where I got my undergraduate degree in biochemistry did not enroll women until the 1970s.