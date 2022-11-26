Spring Creek announces holiday events

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek is gearing up for the holidays with family-friendly events for all ages.

Christmas at the Marina is a new event that kicks off on Dec. 2 for three weeks of activities, all from 6-8 p.m., that include music, hayrides and carriage rides, Christmas lights and food served by Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs.

On Friday a tree-lighting ceremony at the Marina dock will feature a performance by the Spring Creek High School High Expectations Choir, along with photos with Santa.

The following week, on Dec. 9, children can participate in a Santa’s Workshop Activity and take Christmas photos on the Marina Dock. The event concludes on Dec. 6 with Santa pictures.

Families, businesses, organizations and clubs are invited to join in the fun with their display along the walking path at the Marina. The cost to reserve a spot is a minimum $50 donation, with proceeds going toward the Fourth of July Freedom Festival and other SCA events.

For participants, the SCA will provide a personalized yard sign with a description of the organization and two solar spotlights to light the 10x10-foot displays at night. Set-up is from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and displays must be taken down by Jan. 3.

Displays may include Christmas trees, wooden cutouts or holiday inflatables.

To sponsor a display or for more information, visit www.springcreeknv.org/christmas-at-the-marina.

Khoury’s Winterfest

At 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 join the annual Winterfest at Khoury’s Market with Santa and friends, Christmas music by the Spring Creek High School High Expectations Choir, food and drink samples, face painting and a bonfire. Fireworks start at 8 p.m.

Visitors can also purchase hot drinks, hot dogs and chili, and buy tickets for a drawing to benefit the SCHS FBLA and Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department with proceeds matched by Khoury’s.

Cheermeister House Decorating Contest

Other popular events returning are the fifth annual Cheermeister House Decorating Contest, Breakfast with Santa, and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

Entrants can register for residential or business categories to vie for prizes for the best-decorated home or storefront. All top three vote-getters receive a decorative yard sign, an ugly Christmas sweater and a hat. First-place residential winners receive a $50 Home Depot gift card.

Business winners receive a pizza party for up to 10 people and a sign for their window.

Contest nominations are due by Dec. 14, with the winner announced on Dec. 16.

Santa is Coming to Town

On Dec. 3, families can line the Santa Route throughout the Spring Creek Association to wave to Santa.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Sinclair filling station on Spring Valley Parkway, Santa will make his way into the Vista Grande Tract 200 section on Spring Valley Parkway, make a brief detour to Brent Park, and proceed back on his route, exiting at Lamoille Highway.

Next, he will drive to Sunset Ridge Tract 300 at Licht Parkway at about 5:30 p.m., continuing down to Springfield Parkway and taking a right onto Shadybrook Drive for a loop back to Springfield Parkway and a drive through the Schuckmann’s Sports Complex and back toward the roundabout to enter the next section.

Entering Marina Hills Tract 100 at about 6 p.m., Santa will proceed down Spring Creek Parkway, take a detour through the Spring Creek Marina, and resume his route on the Parkway, exiting at Lamoille Highway.

At about 7 p.m., Santa will enter Palace Parkway, drive toward the Horse Palace, take a left onto Bronco Drive, and go around the building and parking lot before heading back onto Bronco. He will then exit at Palace Parkway and Lamoille Highway.

Breakfast with Santa

Family Dental’s Breakfast with Santa includes a pancake and sausage breakfast, a hot chocolate bar, an ornament craft table, and an opportunity to meet and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. All proceeds go toward local families in need.

Tickets for this year’s event have already sold out.

For information on all events, visit www.springcreeknv.org or call 775-753-6295.