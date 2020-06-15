Spring Creek FBLA ends a strange but successful year

SPRING CREEK – It was a strange year, indeed, for Spring Creek High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter.
“On March 13, we were told we would not be coming back to school for the next week and then, you know the rest,” said Tiffany M. Williams, business teacher and FBLA adviser
“We were just getting ready to host our Eastern Region Conference; judges ready and food on order and then, like every other activity, it was canceled,” she said. “What was amazing, FBLA state (TRI Leadership Resouces) did not stop.”
They quickly converted everything to virtual and students proceeded and learned that in business, you don’t stop. For the most part, students excelled and learned to record themselves on Zoom or on YouTube in professional dress and learning to look into the camera.
“They were amazing,” Williams said, adding the new format did not diminish the competition as there were more than 600 state competitors, right on target from the previous year.
Here are the results:
Spring Creek High School had 16 Top 4 Placements and 27 5-10th placements.
Jeff Watson was nominated and won for Business Person of the Year in Nevada, the Dominator Award for membership, the Gold Seal Chapter, 1st Place in Digital Scrapbook (Kennedy McGuire), 2nd Place in Local Annual Business Report (Kaydence Anderson), 2nd Place in Sweepstakes Award, the Whose Who Award (Tiernan Rainey) and Gold Level at the Champion Chapter level.
Rigg Christensen was 2nd in Accounting I; Shawn Probst, 8th Accounting I; Tiernan Rainey, 10th for Accounting II; Kaydence Anderson, 6th Banking and Financial System; Kaleb Costa, 1st Business Ethics; Christina Howell/Ebony Jones, 2nd Business Ethics’ Kyle Bixler, 6th Business Ethics; Catlin Cromwell/Kathlyn Hedstrom, 7th Business Ethics; Rigg Christensen, 5th Client Service; Kade Leprovost, 10th Client Service; Jacob Hockensmith, 4th E-Business; Kennedy McGuire/Emily Soloway, 3rd E-Business; Grace Pepiot,1st Electronic Career Portfolio; Hailee Cottrill, 5th Emerging Business Issues, Kylee Anderson 2nd Emerging Business Issues, Cassie Downs 9th Emerging Business Issues; Alicia Hokanson, 7th Entrepreneurship; Jaedin Martinez, 9th Graphic Design.
Alicia Hokanson, 2nd Health Care Administration; Matthew Crossman, 7th Help Desk;Cody Jiang, 6th Help Desk; Christina Howell/Ebony Jones, 7th Hospitality Management; Kody Bixler/Hilary Burton, 5th Hospitality Management; Kaleb Costa, 5th Impromptu; Slate Fuller, 7th Impromptu; Kyle Bixler, 7th Introduction to Business Procedures; Ebony Jones, 5th Introduction to Business Procedures; Kody Bixler, 9th Introduction to Business Procedures; Lizeth Lara, 8th Introduction to Business Procedures; Kaydence Anderson, 3rd Introduction to FBLA; Matthew Crossman, 6th Introduction to Information Technology; Cody Jiang, 8th Introduction to Information Technology; Rachel Kalvelage, 1st Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures; Cassie Downs, 6th Intro to Public Speaking; Kathlyn Hedstrom, 5th Intro to Public Speaking; Lizeth Lara, 1st Intro to Public Speaking; Jaedin Martinez/Brynn Wiemer, 4th Marketing; Jacob Patton, 5th Marketing; Cassie Downs, 4th Personal Finance; Tiernan Rainey, 2nd Public Service Announcement; Lucy Potts,2nd Public Speaking; Kade Leprovost, 1st Sales Presentation; and Rigg Christensen/Shawn Probst, 9th Sports Management.
SCHS FBLA has 15 participants doing virtual Nationals that have more than 10,000 registered competitors for this June/July competition.
