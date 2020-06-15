Spring Creek FBLA ends a strange but successful year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRING CREEK – It was a strange year, indeed, for Spring Creek High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter.

“On March 13, we were told we would not be coming back to school for the next week and then, you know the rest,” said Tiffany M. Williams, business teacher and FBLA adviser

“We were just getting ready to host our Eastern Region Conference; judges ready and food on order and then, like every other activity, it was canceled,” she said. “What was amazing, FBLA state (TRI Leadership Resouces) did not stop.”

They quickly converted everything to virtual and students proceeded and learned that in business, you don’t stop. For the most part, students excelled and learned to record themselves on Zoom or on YouTube in professional dress and learning to look into the camera.

“They were amazing,” Williams said, adding the new format did not diminish the competition as there were more than 600 state competitors, right on target from the previous year.

Here are the results:

Spring Creek High School had 16 Top 4 Placements and 27 5-10th placements.