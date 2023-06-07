SPRING CREEK – The Khoury’s Family presents the Spring Creek’s Freedom Festival and Lake of Fire on July 4 at the Spring Creek Marina.

The annual event kicks off at 6:45 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony presented by the POW/MIA Elko Awareness Association at the Marina, followed at 7 a.m. by the Pancake Breakfast and 5K Freedom Fun Run/Walk hosted by Ruby Mountain Relay.

A Mud Volleyball tournament begins at 9 a.m.

The Freedom Festival parade starts at 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway and Glenvista Drive, ending at Parkchester Drive.

At the Marina, festivities begin at 4 p.m. with live music, face painting by Cheeky Doodles, horse rides by V-L Productions, inflatables, train rides, basketball, and food and beverage vendors.

Other activities include train rides, axe throwing, dunk tank and a beer tent.

A home run derby starts at 6 p.m., ending at dark.

The Khoury’s Family Lake of Fire fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Sponsors include the Khoury’s Family, CC Communications, Nevada Gold Mines, Ameriprise Financial, Big O Tires and Express Lube, Boss Tanks, Cummins, Dukes Diesel, Elevation Transport, Elko Federal Credit Union, Elko Motor Co., Elko Tool and Fastener, Events Source, Four Seasons Towing, Full Range Physical Therapy, Gallagher Ford, Great Basin Water Co., Granite, Highmark Construction, LP Insurance, MedX Airone, McConnell Law, McMullen McPhee & Co. LLC, NNRH, Ram Enterprises, Sabala Electric, Southwest Gas Corp., State Farm Shabonya Dutton and Total Eyecare.

Registration is open for vendors, parade floats and team sign-ups for Spring Creeks Freedom Festival continues until June 26. Forms are online at springcreeknv.org/freedom-festival.

The SCA also thanked NGM for their continued sponsorship of Spring Creek events this summer, including the Freedom Festival, the Spring Kick Off Rodeo and Trunk or Treat.