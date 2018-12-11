SPRING CREEK – Are you looking for a Christmas activity that can be done from the comfort of your car?
Join the Spring Creek Association for the first annual Cheermeister Decorating Contest and cast your vote for the best decorated home or business within the association.
Officially judged on Dec. 12 and 13, first-place winners of the residential contest will receive a $50 Home Depot gift card, a Cheermeister crown and an ugly sweater. Second and third place winners receive a decorative yard sign.
The top business winner receives a pizza party for 10 employees and a sign for their window.
Each contestant will be judged on four criteria: unique design and creative use of lights, theme, display and overall presentation. Winners will be announced Dec. 14.
Sponsored by funds raised from Spring Creek businesses and the association, the contest is the first one in an effort to create a new tradition for families, said association general manager Jessie Bahr.
“This is our first year doing this in hopes that residents are able to drive around and see the homes, making it a fun tradition during the holidays with their families,” Bahr said.
Fourteen homes and one business entered the contest. A map, a list of entrants and a ballot for association members to cast their vote is on the association’s website at www.springcreeknv.org.
“We hope to get more entrants for this next year,” Bahr said. “We encourage residents to look on our website and Facebook page for the map of houses and entrants.”
Bahr said the best part about participating in the contest is that it can be done in a warm vehicle.
“Get some hot cocoa, turn up the holiday music in your car and enjoy!”
