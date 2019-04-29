Spring Creek Skills USA takes gold and silver at state

Spring Creek High School’s Skills USA team competed against 1,400 students at the state convention in Reno earlier this month.
Among the various vocational competitions, five SCHS students placed in career and technical fields including customer service, diesel mechanics, power equipment and 3D printing.
Sam Bastasini took the Gold Medal in power equipment. Receiving Silver Medals were: John Cashell, diesel mechanics; Ethan Child, 3D printing; Jayce Esplin, 3D printing; and Daphne May, customer service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.