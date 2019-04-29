{{featured_button_text}}
Spring Creek Skills USA takes gold and silver at state

Spring Creek High School SkillsUSA team competed in Reno at state. Pictured from left, Jayce Esplin, Ethan Child, Sam Bastasini, John Cashell, and Daphne May.

 SUBMITTED

Spring Creek High School’s Skills USA team competed against 1,400 students at the state convention in Reno earlier this month.

Among the various vocational competitions, five SCHS students placed in career and technical fields including customer service, diesel mechanics, power equipment and 3D printing.

Sam Bastasini took the Gold Medal in power equipment. Receiving Silver Medals were: John Cashell, diesel mechanics; Ethan Child, 3D printing; Jayce Esplin, 3D printing; and Daphne May, customer service.

