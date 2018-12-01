SPRING CREEK -- Kaylee Tanner, a sixth-grade student at Spring Creek Middle School, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Spring Creek Ruby Mountain Lions Club.
Tanner’s poster was among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 31st annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.
“A simple smile brings peace,” the 13-year-old from Spring Creek said.
Her poster was selected by a local panel of judges for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “Kindness Matters.” The judging was held on October 24.
Spring Creek Ruby Mountain Lions Club contest chair Karen Taufer said she was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students at Spring Creek Middle School.
“It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them," she said. "I’m so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their visions.”
Tanner’s poster will advance through the district and international levels of competition if she is to be declared the international grand prize winner, Taufer said.
One international grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to a special award ceremony. The 23 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.
“Our club is cheering for Kaylee as her poster advances in the competition, and we hope that her vision will ultimately be shared with others around the world,” Taufer said.
Locally, Cheydan Jones, contest runner up, was given a certificate of appreciation and Tanner a check for $50 by the Spring Creek Ruby Mountain Lions Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.