ELKO — Abby Fellows, a senior at Spring Creek High School, was recently selected to be a Rotary Youth Exchange student to France in the fall of 2019.
Abby is a top student at Spring Creek High School. In addition to her high school classes, she also takes college classes at Great Basin College and participates in various athletic activities.
Abby has completed more than 200 hours of volunteer work in the last several months with the Lamoille Women’s Club, the Sage Elementary Carnival, and the National Honor Society.
When told of her selection to go to France, Abby said, “I am so excited, I can hardly wait to go.”
Abby was interviewed by members of the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club and the Rotary District 5190 Rotary Youth Exchange Committee before being chosen for this opportunity.
Rotary Youth Exchange is one of several programs sponsored by Rotary International to promote youth leadership and developmental opportunities. Students are required to attend high school in the host country. Abby’s classes and daily interactions will be in French during her exchange.
Room and board are provided free of charge by the student’s host families. Long-term exchanges are from 10 to 12 months.
Kerry Aguirre, President of the Elk Desert Sunrise Rotary Club, said the club is thrilled to support Abby’s exchange and the Youth Exchange program.
The Rotary International president from 2005-6, Carl-Wilhelm Stenhammer, said: “My dream is for every 17-year-old to become a Youth Exchange student. If we could achieve this, there would be no more wars.”
Anyone interested in the Rotary Youth Exchange program or more information may contact Helen Hankins, Rotary Youth Exchange Officer, at helenhankins@gmail.com.
