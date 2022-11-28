Spring Creek students donate 800 pounds of Halloween candy

SPRING CREEK – Three Spring Creek classrooms won pizza parties for donating the most candy in their elementary schools after Halloween.

Family Dental Care announced the winners of this year’s Great Candy Collection contest that included participants from Liberty Peak, Sage and Spring Creek elementary schools.

“In total, these amazing students from the three schools donated 819.5 pounds of candy,” said organizer Desiree Sorenson. “This is incredible and unbelievable!”

Sponsored by Family Dental Care, the collection is scheduled after Halloween to promote good oral care and allows students to donate candy to local military, veterans and first responders, along with those in need.

At Liberty Peak, Mrs. Yorgesen’s first grade class collected the most candy, followed by Mrs. Pemelton’s fifth graders and Mrs. Carpenter’s second graders. The school collected a total of 252.3 pounds of candy.

Mrs. McClard’s second grade class at Sage Elementary collected 28.2 pounds of candy, followed by Mrs. Jordan’s fourth grade class brining in 27 pounds of candy. Overall, the school donated 192.2 pounds of candy.

At Spring Creek Elementary, Mrs. Amber Rogers' kindergarten class brought in 50.4 pounds of candy. The school donated an “astonishing” 375 pounds of candy, Sorenson said.

“Thank you to everyone in our community who participated in this event,” Sorenson said. “You are so kind, generous and amazing!”