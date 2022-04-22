Spring farmers markets to sell plant starts

ELKO -- Farmers markets start early this year with spring events in Elko every Saturday in May.

“May is the perfect time to be buying your garden starts, whether they be flowers or vegetables,” said Dan Lotspeich, Elko market manager and grower with Lotspeich Family Farm.

Elko’s spring markets will take place May 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot behind the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce at 1405 Idaho St.

At the spring markets, shoppers can expect a variety of plant starts that local growers have raised and nurtured for growing in the Elko area. Vegetable growers also will have a limited variety of locally grown spring crops such as salad greens, radishes, carrots, lettuce and beets. Meat producers will offer locally raised beef, poultry, pork and eggs while craft food vendors will sell baked goods, jams and jellies, candy and more.

In June, the farmers market schedule changes to include a market in Lamoille on every first Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Lamoille Schoolhouse. The Elko markets will continue behind the chamber every second, third and fourth Saturday in June from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Lamoille farmers market “is a nice opportunity to make a day in the country for the family,” said Sue Kennedy of Kennedy Ranch, who manages the Lamoille event. She explained that farmers market customers often go to the farmers market, then have lunch at a local restaurant and hike in Lamoille Canyon. The Lamoille market also occasionally brings in a band for live music.

This summer, the Elko markets may include a coffee vendor and more ready-to-eat food options so that customers can get a beverage and snack to enjoy while they discover local and in-season foods.

“It’s shaping up to be a good year,” Lotspeich said. His family farm is ramping up production of greens and potatoes, and adding more strawberries and cucumbers to sell alongside their signature items such as tomatoes and peppers.

Regular farmers market vendors include Brough Ranch with wagyu beef; Four Stones Farm with plant starts, produce and pickles; Grandpappy Farms with plant starts and homemade candles; Savon De LeLoup with goats’ milk cosmetics; and Silver Sage Honey.

Markets last through early October, weather permitting.

