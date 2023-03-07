SPRING CREEK – Registration is open for the 2023 Spring Kick-Off Rodeo at the Horse Palace.

Presented by Steele Productions and the Spring Creek Association, the two-day event starts March 31 with ACTRA roping and continues April 1 with PeeWee, Junior and Adult events.

On April 1, the rodeo performance starts at 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children under 10 years old.

Formerly known as the Annual Family Rodeo, it was renamed this year to the Spring Kick-Off Rodeo, featuring multiple competitions in three age categories.

PeeWee events include stick horse barrels, dummy roping for 6 years old and younger, and sheep riding for 7 years old and younger.

Dummy roping has a $10 entry fee and sheep riding has a $25 entry fee.

Junior events include stick riding, breakaway roping, barrels and team roping that entrants can enter twice. All contests have a $25 entry fee.

For adults, entrants can compete in bull riding, ranch broncs with limited entries, ladies breakaway, ladies steer stopping, barrel racing, open steer stopping, and team roping that can be entered twice.

The ladies steer stopping and ranch broncs competitions are sanctioned by the Western States Ranch Rodeo Association.

Bull and bronc entry fees are $125 with other event fees at $65.

Prizes include buckles and payouts.

Stock is provided by Steele Productions and Clark Rodeo Ranches.

Bar and concessions during the events will be provided by the Klub Bar & Grill and the Spring Creek Sweet Shop. Hotel accommodations are provided by the Stockmen’s Ramada.

Sponsors for the event include Brahma Group Inc., Coldwell Banker, Direct Force Maintenance, Dukes Diesel Repair, Elko Motor Company, Elko Tool & Fastener Inc., Family Dental Care, Jake Eary Memorial, Les Schwab Tires, McConnell Law, Nevada Gold Mines, Rockwell Industrial & Mining, Ruby Mountain HVAC Refrigeration LLC, Service First Insurance, Shilon Corp., SMD Underground Mining Co. and the Stockmen’s Casino.

To enter the competitions, contact Carrie Eary at 775-304-2223. For more rodeo information, contact Chad Steele at 775-962-1356. To reserve stalls, contact SCA Events Director Bailey Meza at 775-753-6295.