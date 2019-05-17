ELKO -- Committee members for the Spring Tour of Homes recently donated $14,000 to this year's chosen recipient, Northeastern Nevada CASA.
The Spring Tour of Homes is a nonprofit committee that organizes tours of about a dozen area homes every spring. Those who purchase tickets can tour many homes that are occupied or for sale and see the latest design trends and decor, as well as enter drawings for raffles.
Volunteers for the Spring Tour of Homes donate time, services and raffle items as well as money. Major sponsors for the annual event donate $1,000 that goes to a different local charity each year.
“The biggest thing is just thanking our sponsors. They do this year after year for us, and honestly that’s where we make the money to give back to the charities,” said Tara Gonzalez, Spring Tour of Homes committee member.
Gonzalez, a former CASA volunteer, spoke about how CASA was chosen this year.
“It’s our chance as an industry to give back, to thank the community, to find out where the need is and then fill that need,” said Gonzalez. “I know they do a lot for the community. People don’t really know much about them so bringing that awareness as well as helping them financially was huge.”
Northeastern Nevada CASA is a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers from the community to advocate on behalf of abused, neglected or abandoned children in Elko County. CASA volunteers then see to the best interests of the child until that child is in a safe, permanent home.
According to Alana McKinney, CASA director, this is the largest single donation they have received from another community program and the money will be used to allow them to continue their efforts on behalf of the children in foster care in Elko County.
“We would like to express our appreciation to the Tour of Homes Committee and sponsors for the amazing event and for choosing CASA as the recipient of the fundraiser,” said McKinney.
“On behalf of the CASA board, staff, volunteers and children I want to thank Tara Gonzalez, Dusty Shipp, Julie Bacon, Julie Chamberlain, Morgan Lozano, Ashley Beckwith and Juanita Gaeta for their work organizing and hosting the event. Thank you to all the sponsors for donations and raffle items. Without all of them this wouldn't be possible,” McKinney added.
