'Stand Down' calls community to action for homeless vets

ELKO – Multiple local and regional veterans organizations are seeking to help homeless veterans through the annual Stand Down event.

Hosted at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 hall, the Stand Down uses a military term to call the veteran community to action and help veterans who are on the streets, facing possible eviction or needing low-cost housing immediately.

Stand Down means “stop what you’re doing, don’t focus on anything else, make this thing your priority,” said Meisha Jensen, coordinator of the Homeless Outreach Team for the Veterans Administration in Salt Lake City. "Our VA National office, it’s a requirement that we fulfill these stand downs basically saying it’s one day to get veterans through a system.”

“Sit with them, and focus on what their needs are and eliminate as many barriers as we can. Get them their housing process done, get them supplies they need so they don’t have to run around to so many places. We’re bringing the community to them instead of them having to go to so many places in the community,” Jensen continued.

Veterans’ organizations, such as Carson City-based Nation’s Finest, attended the Elko VFW Stand Down in September. Site Director Cynthia Crist-Stommel explained their nonprofit helps veterans who are homeless or facing eviction.

“We hopefully can step in and save the housing for them. Or if they are homeless, we get them ready to become housed and we pay for a security deposit and first month’s rent,” she said. “If they need additional help we can do that as well.”

Nation’s Finest also connects veterans to the Veterans Administration and Veterans’ Service officers, “Anything that can potentially help them to become stable in their lives and get them off the streets, that’s what we like to do.”

Nation’s Finest visits Elko at least once a month. “We will come out any time we get a phone call saying there’s a veteran in crisis,” Crist-Stommel said.

She added that they do “a lot of outreach” and have helped about 100 veterans in the three years she has been with the organization. “We have housed the majority of them.”

“Sometimes we reach that one individual that they’re not ready for stability or to become housed,” she continued. “As I’ve been told, ‘we like to live outside and off the grid.’ You can’t force anybody and they come to us at different places in their life and we’re just there for resources.”

Jensen, along with Steve Prater, supervisor of the Homeless Outreach Team, visit Elko for Stand Downs once a year, and visit the area every three months to “check in, see how things are going, see if veterans need care for homeless services. We have a CBOC, a community based outpatient clinic, here so we check in there to try to help any veterans with housing and homeless issues."

Jensen said they partner with Nation’s Finest. She and Prater brought socks, gloves, winter clothing, tents, sleeping bags, jackets and shoes “things that our veterans might need. We try to do Stand Down in the fall as much as we can to help prepare for winter because we know veterans are going to be in partial conditions in the winter, so we try to help them have things they need for that time.”

“We have a two-fold mission,” Prater said. “Number one, checking in with our community partners and making sure they have the support they need to find and then house veterans. But then the work we do, which is trying to help them find homeless veterans who may be in the community.”

Trying to register and enroll veterans during visits is a goal for the team. “If a veteran has never been enrolled in the VA healthcare system, we will be able to verify that and get them enrolled because it’s important we get them connected to all the resources they are eligible for, even if it doesn’t need to be housing.”

Veteran officer Kacie Ortiz with the Nevada Department of Veterans services works to ensure veterans are signed up for benefits they are eligible to receive. She noted she represented the office, which is located at Great Basin College, in two Stand Downs, one last year at the Elko City Park and the one in September at the VFW hall.

American Legion Post Commander Ron Petroski attended the Stand Down with other American Legion members. He said his organization makes sure homeless veterans “are not forgotten.”

“We’re here to help out and help get these veterans off the street,” said Vice Commander Lloyd Fonda. “Help them with any problems with PTSD, medical issues, jobs, and help get them back in life.”

“It’s important to have the resources for them and be able to get the help and benefits they need and financial assistance,” said Cheryl Shine, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.