Starr Valley 4-H officers

From left: New general leader Thaysha Groves, Madison Wachtel, Zaden Peters, Issac Spratling, Quaid Spratling and Jorie Wright.

 SUBMITTED

The Starr Valley 4-H Club had their annual Achievement Night on Nov. 8. We welcomed eight new members to our club along with inducting new officers to serve the club in the coming year. 4-H pins were presented to all members that completed the 4-H year with the Starr Valley club. We also had a celebration to honor Tammy Myers as she is retiring as our general leader after 12 years. We are happy to have Thaysha Groves stepping in as our new general leader.

We are looking forward to some new activities this year and are excited to add Cloverbuds (children 5-8 years old) to our club.

The new officers are as follows:

Jorie Wright—President

Madison Wachtel—Vice President

Issac Spratling—Secretary

Zaden Peters—Treasurer

Mackenzie Wachtel—Reporter

Quaid Spratling—Sentinel

