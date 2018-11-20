The Starr Valley 4-H Club had their annual Achievement Night on Nov. 8. We welcomed eight new members to our club along with inducting new officers to serve the club in the coming year. 4-H pins were presented to all members that completed the 4-H year with the Starr Valley club. We also had a celebration to honor Tammy Myers as she is retiring as our general leader after 12 years. We are happy to have Thaysha Groves stepping in as our new general leader.
We are looking forward to some new activities this year and are excited to add Cloverbuds (children 5-8 years old) to our club.
The new officers are as follows:
Jorie Wright—President
Madison Wachtel—Vice President
Issac Spratling—Secretary
Zaden Peters—Treasurer
Mackenzie Wachtel—Reporter
Quaid Spratling—Sentinel
