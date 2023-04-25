ELKO – Nevada Division of State Parks is planning a reservation system to meet the needs of park visitors who want a reservation system and to reduce traffic congestion at packed places like Lake Tahoe, according to the division’s administrator, Robert Mergell.

“It’s been a thing for awhile that people want reservations,” he told Elko County Commissioners on April 19, recalling when he was based at South Fork State Park in Elko County and “literally had calls from people in Salt Lake” who wanted reservations and wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Mergell said he would tell them there wasn’t a reservation system but “I will guarantee you a spot or let you camp in my front yard, and they still wouldn’t do it.”

He said, however, that even when the new system is in place online, reservations will not be mandatory. Meanwhile, state park usage remains first-come, first-served.

“People want to know they have a spot,” said Commissioner Wilde Brough.

The rollout of the reservation system is planned for September, and “we will work out the kinks” before the following spring and summer seasons, Mergell said. “There is a whole lot to putting the reservation system in place.”

The reservations will include day use, and people going to places like Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe or Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area at Laughlin or Valley of Fire at Overton will be willing to pay for it, Mergell said, while places like South Fork State Park may not fill up.

He said people drive around and around at Valley of Fire looking for a spot or for someone to leave so they can take that spot.

At Tahoe, for example, the park will be closed to those without reservations until 10 a.m. each day to help reduce traffic blockages, and then open to everyone, Mergell said.

The reservation system will begin with a pilot program at Big Bend before extending to Lake Tahoe and to the rest of the state parks.

Those making online camping reservations for one of the 28 state parks in Nevada will be charged a $5 fee that will help pay for the new system, and there will be a day-use reservation charge, as well, “but we are still working through that,” Mergell said.

There also will be a three-day window for making reservations, so people in camping spots already are “safe for at least three days,” he said.

Park staff will have printouts of reserved spots and will be checking campgrounds. There is a 14-day maximum stay at the state campgrounds.

Mergell, who worked at Wild Horse in northern Elko County and South Fork from 1995 to 2008, said the contract for the reservation system is for four years, which will give the parks division time to determine problems and see how well it works.

The state park division describes South Fork Recreation Area as “flourishing meadows and rolling hills filled with northeastern Nevada wildlife,” with the Ruby Mountains as a backdrop, a reservoir filled with catfish, bass and trout. The 25-site campground includes campsite tables, grills and a restroom with showers.

Wild Horse in the northern part of the county is described as a popular fishing site, not only in warm weather but for ice fishing. “Cold winters make the lake an ideal location to ice fish and skate, or to explore on snowmobiles or skis,” the description says. The park offers swimming and boating in the warm weather, and camping.

Both Elko County parks have a $5 entrance fee.

Commissioner Jon Karr asked whether a camper could reserve a spot, place a camper trailer there and leave the camper if called into town, to which Mergell answered that sites must be occupied overnight because of liability and crime potential when stuff is left unattended.

“We’re trying not to create victims of crime,” he said.

Karr said at the end of Mergell’s presentation that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the new reservation system. “It sounds like it is worth trying.”

According to a question and answer posting on the Nevada Division of State Parks website, the reservation system is a response to an increased demand in camping and day-use facilities and to “effectively and sustainably manage Nevada’s natural resources.”

The site also states that the reservation system will be phased in over time, so potential visitors can check with a park to see if it is on the system for campsites and cabins, day-use and special events.

Although parks currently are first-come, first-served, there are cabins or group-use spots that already require advanced reservations through the individual parks, according to the website.

“Right now, we have places like cabins that are literally now tracking reservations on paper calendars, which is not super convenient for staff and definitely not for visitors, Mergell told commissioners.

Details about all the parks operated by the Nevada Division of State Parks are on its website, and details about the new reservation system will be updated as more information becomes available.