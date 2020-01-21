Still time to change your Medicare health plan

Did you sign up for a Medicare Advantage health plan last year only to find that it doesn’t meet your needs? Not to worry.

You still have time to switch to another Medicare Advantage plan, or return to Original Medicare.

Between January 1 and March 31 each year, you can make the following changes during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period:

• If you’re in a Medicare Advantage plan (with or without drug coverage), you can switch to another Medicare Advantage plan (with or without drug coverage).

• You can drop your Medicare Advantage plan and return to Original Medicare. You’ll also be able to join a Medicare prescription drug plan (also known as a Part D plan).

During this period, you can’t:

• Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan.

• Join a Medicare prescription drug plan if you’re in Original Medicare.

• Switch from one Medicare prescription drug plan to another if you’re in Original Medicare.

You can only make one change during this period, and any changes you make will be effective the first of the month after the plan gets your request.