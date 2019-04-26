OWYHEE — The annual spring book fair at Owyhee Combined Schools was held during parent/teacher conferences at the end of March as the culmination of Reading Week which was held earlier in the month. This year’s theme was Dino-Mite Stomp Chomp Read Book Fair.
To kick off reading events, students were able to listen to the visiting author, storyteller, entertainer Bill Harley, writer of the Charlie Bumpers series. Harley involved the students in his songs and stories, and encouraged them to begin writing short stories.
Reading Week consisted of fun dress-up days, including a Caveman Day, Paleontologist Day and PJ Day, the day when students read in the halls. Along with the hallway read, activities included decorating doors, making bookmarks, writing reports on dinosaurs and a family reading night focusing on dinosaurs.
“At Reading Night, we had fairly decent attendance and the families enjoyed the activities,” said Media Specialist and Librarian Debra Shaffer. “Dinosaurs are cool. I had higher book fair sales this year by $400 dollars and was able to get over $1,000 in books for students and the library.
“Thanks to the community (again) for your efforts in promoting reading!”
