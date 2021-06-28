Stories of Old Nevada: A Medal of Honor for action in the State of Nevada

As a frequent visitor to Paradise Valley, to visit relatives who still live there, I have seen camp Scott and I have been over Hinkey Summit many times where the cave is that Private James Reid defended his fellow soldiers from the Indian attack.

The citation dated April 29, 1868 stated, “The Medal of honor is presented to Private James C. Reid, US Army, for extraordinary heroism on April 29, 1868, while serving with company A, U.S. Cavalry, in action in Arizona Territory.” However, the actual location of the battle was Paradise Valley, Humboldt County, State of Nevada, not Arizona Territory.

On July 24, 1869 Private Reid defended his position (with three others) against a party of 17 hostile Indians under heavy fire at close quarters, the entire party except himself being severely wounded with Sergeant Kelly, and Private Ward eventually dying. Reid was born in kilkenny, Ireland and his home town was San Franisco, California.

Private Reid’s citation for the medal, though was issued more than a year later on July 24, 1869—after his unit re-located to Arizona. To this day, Private Reid’s Medal of Honor Citation mistakenly says the incident occurred in Arizona Territory, not the State of Nevada.

In addition, Private Reid’s command never received the medal according to several letters written between Reid’s command and the War Department in the summer of 1869. Thus ended the story of the only Medal of Honor ever earned in Nevada, yet was never actually received by Private. James C. Reid. In my opinion, this travesty is a disgraceful omission by the federal government that should be acknowledged publicly. I am not going to hold my breath waiting for this to happen.

