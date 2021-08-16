Stories of Old Nevada: Battle Mountain

On the lighter side, in December 2001, The Washington Post published an article by Gene Weingarten titled “Why Not The Worst?” that titled Battle Mountain as “The Armpit of America.” The town used this unofficial title as a publicity opportunity and hosted an annual “Armpit Festival” sponsored by Old Spice deodorant.

An NDOT associate of mine once saw the large BM painted on a hillside south of town as some high schools students in Nevada often do, such as a W for Winnemucca, C for Carson City or N for University of Nevada in Reno. When he saw the BM on the hillside, he remarked “I wonder if that stands for Bowel Movement.”

Despite all this, Battle Mountain is proud to be a prosperous mining community that over the years has produced millions of dollars worth of gold, silver, copper and turquoise.

Just a few miles north of Battle Mountain on dirt roads is a place called the Shoshone Mesa. This was a sacred place for the Western Shoshone. It has been called the Land of the White Knives due to a particular white chert that was called Tosawihi which translates to “white knife.” This white chert can be found there that the Shoshone used to make knives and arrowheads.