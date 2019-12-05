Stories of Old Nevada: Building the fence over Spooner Summit

Johnny Warren then decided to approach the State Highway Department to issue him a change order to use mules to haul the fence materials up the steep slopes. The bureaucrats in the construction office at the Highway Department at first told Johnny Warren that this could not be done, since there was not an equipment rental rate in the contract for a mule. Johnny Warren then replied with a proposal to have the mule or donkeys put on his payroll so the animals could be paid at the prevailing wage rate for laborers. This would cover the cost of buying the mules and the hay they ate.

After considerable negotiating, the State finally agreed to the proposal, but they cautioned him that as laborers, the mules or donkeys must be shown by name and should have a Social Security number. They later dropped the Social Security number requirement, but insisted the “laborers” should be given a name.

When the change order was finally approved and Reliable Fence Company started work using a mule, the first certified payroll was submitted to the Construction Office. Along with all the other equipment operators and laborers, there was one laborer listed with the name “Jack Ass.” Later, other mules and some donkeys were used on the project but Jerry Nelms could not remember their names.

This information was confirmed recently by a telephone call to Jerry Nelms, foreman for Artistic Fence Co. He also told me that Harker and Harker Electrical Company had used helicopters to put in the power lines on this same project due to the steep slopes.

