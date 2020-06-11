Stories of Old Nevada: Burial site at Mound House

The new route is about a half mile west of the original site near where the Lyon County/Carson City line crosses U.S. Highway 50.

Being an amateur archaeologist, I have searched the area extensively looking for some remnants of the old Mound House Station. The area is so changed, there are just two things that mark the site today. One of these is a historical marker on the north side of U.S. Highway 50. The other thing is a marked grave Just across the driveway from our former office. There is a gnarled old pinion tree that has died and beneath the tree lies a grave surrounded by an ancient wooden picket fence. The fence was so old and fallen down that someone had enclosed the gravesite with a modern chain-link fence. A weathered wooden grave marker, though illegible, leans precariously against the pinion tree.

Fortunately, the person buried there shall not be forgotten. Years ago, someone used an old Highway Department marker to create a memorial of sorts to the person buried in the grave. Painted on the marker by hand is the following inscription:

“This marks the site of the Mound House Halfway station between Carson City and Virginia City, named after the grave of Maria A. Kennie Mclain, 1835–1871.”