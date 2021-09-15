Stories of Old Nevada: Dat-So-La-Lee, Washoe basket maker

Dat-So-La-Lee and Charlie had a comfortable life with Abe and Amy Cohn. From 1895 until Charlie’s death in 1928, all of their expenses were taken care of by the Cohns. They traveled to Lake Tahoe every summer where Cohns had provided another home for them at Tahoe Tavern and Louisa (Dat-So-La-Lee) traveled extensively with the Cohns to arts and crafts exhibits.

In return for their providing room and board, the Cohns received Dat-So-Lee’s baskets. For pleasure she liked the games the Indians played with wood or bone dice hidden in the hands or under baskets and the new games of chance the white men brought to Nevada. Sometimes she played late into the night.

Dat-So-La-Lee is probably best known for her degikup or “day-gee-coop” baskets. This type begins with a small, circular base, extends up and out to a maximum circumference, then becomes smaller until the opening at the top is roughly the same diameter as the base.

She wove baskets for Cohn’s Emporium for approximately 30 years until her death in 1925. When she died, she was buried at the Stewart Indian cemetery along with the last basket she was making.