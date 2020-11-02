Stories of Old Nevada: Fallon

My first memory of Fallon, Nevada was when my parents took me there to see the Nevada State Fair when it was being held at Fallon in the 1940s. The fair was originally founded in 1874 and has been Nevada’s longest running event.

Fallon is the county seat of Churchill County and is known for agriculture and livestock in the Lahontan Valley. Lahontan dam was constructed in 1914, creating the Lahontan reservoir that provides water for irrigation, fishing, camping, boating and recreation. Fallon was officially incorporated in 1908 and homesteaders flocked to the area, drawn by a national U.S. Reclamation Service advertising campaign. Our landscape company and I once did shoreline vegetation restoration at Lake Lahontan.

East of Fallon is a huge salt flat left over from ancient Lake Lahontan. This is where NDOT obtains salt for making slurry to put on Nevada highways during freezing weather. Also east of Fallon is the Fallon Naval Air Station, home to the Fighting Saints of VFC-13. The Naval Air Station in Fallon serves as the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center.

The Churchill County Museum is located at 1050 South Maine Street in Fallon at 775-423-3677. Call for hours. The museum has many exhibits including Indian artifacts from Hidden Cave. The bookstore at the museum sells copies of my books about Indian artifacts and Nevada history.