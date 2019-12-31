Stories of Old Nevada: Fremont’s first New Years Eve in Nevada, 1843

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This day, the band had wandered down the magnificent gorges of High Rock Canyon, a “strip of grass underfoot with a strip of sky above,” almost a crack in the towering cliffs above. Spirits soared. High Rock Canyon was running full, and the lush grass, willow groves and slope of the land made them confident the canyon would lead them to Mary’s Lake. The steep walls echoed their shouts and calls.

Suddenly, the colorful canyon ended, flaring out into a small valley, floored by an alkali lake (High Rock Lake) and rimmed with tall sagebrush. Fremont realized there was no Mary’s Lake and sent scouts out to explore Little High Rock Canyon to the right. Finally, a scout reported an ancient Indian trail over the brow of the hills and told of a deep pothole filled with sweet water in the sandstone. After watering the animals the disappointed band of men and continued slowly on through the sage covered hills and down a steep slope to Soldier Meadows.

In the chilly late afternoon, they reached the bottom of the valley at a junction of small streams. The streams were tightly frozen and had to be cut to water the stock. Here would be a cold camp for the first New Year’s Eve in what would become Nevada. Captain Fremont logged another wasted day in the search for Mary’s Lake and the Buena Ventura River, both of which were now obviously just a myth.