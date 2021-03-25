Stories of Old Nevada: Genoa

Genoa, Nevada was founded in Nevada Territory in 1851 in Douglas County. It has the oldest bar in Nevada, opened in 1853.

The town was settled by Mormon pioneers who opened a trading post on named Mormon Station on the California Trail. They built a log enclosure or fort and sold supplies and livestock to travelers. This area is now the Mormon Station Nevada State Park. Orson Hyde changed the name of the town from Mormon Station to Genoa in 1856, after the city in Italy where Columbus departed to discover America.

The original Mormon settlers were called back to Utah in 1857 by Brigham Young due to a war in Utah. Genoa became the first capital of Nevada Territory in 1861 until it was later moved to Carson City.

Genoa is know for an annual event held every fall known as the Genoa Candy Dance. Many vendors sign up to display arts and crafts in booths along the streets of town and sell things to throngs of visitors. Joe Woldridge and I had a booth with wood crafts we had made one year, but it rained both days. Fortunately, our relatives bought enough items to save the day for us. Another year, I set up my booth in front of the Genoa Museum and sold many of my books at the event.