Stories of Old Nevada: Gerlach, and the Black Rock Desert

When I wrote my prehistoric novel, "Legends of Spirit Cave,” I wrote the story about how this mammoth may have been found bogged down in mud by a band of native Americans who salvaged the meat from the animal and used it to feed the people through the cold Nevada winter. The leader of the group then leads the people to other Nevada places and eventually ends up in Spirit Cave, east of Fallon, Nevada. This person has now been named the “Spirit Cave Man.” His remains have recently been repatriated back to the local tribes.

There are petroglyphs along the highway north of Gerlach that are over 10,000 years old carved into boulders covered with tufa. Tufa only forms on boulders when they are under water. This had to have been when ancient Lake Lahontan was at a level higher than the boulders. There was organic material in the tufa that could be dated with radio carbon dating.

In the 1970s family members and I traveled north of the Black Rock Desert to the tiny ghost town of Vya on a hunting trip. Vya was just a few miles east of the California border and just a few miles south of the Oregon border. The trip was successful and my uncle Chester bagged the largest deer I had ever seen taken in Nevada. The trip to Vya passed through interesting places such as a petrified forest, Soldier Meadows and the Fly Geyser.