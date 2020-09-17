Stories of Old Nevada: Hawthorne, America's arsenal

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An arsenal is described as “A place where weapons and military equipment are stored or made.” Throughout the history of the Hawthorne U.S. Naval base, later to become the Hawthorne U.S. Army base, it has been a place where weapons and military equipment were stored or made.

Being a former U.S. Naval Reservist, I want to tell the amazing story of how Hawthorne, Nevada helped the United States to win World War II and the Korean War. The Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot (NAD) was established after a major disaster occurred at the Lake Denmark Naval Ammunition Depot in New Jersey, in 1926. The accident virtually destroyed the depot, causing heavy damage to the adjacent Picatinny Arsenal and the surrounding communities, killing 21 people, and seriously injuring 53 others. The monetary loss to the Navy alone was $84 million -- just over $1 billion today -- mostly in consumed explosives.

As a result of a full-scale Congressional investigation, the seventieth Congress in 1928 directed the establishment of a Board of Officers to provide oversight of the storage conditions of explosives. A court of inquiry investigating the explosion recommended that a depot be established in a remote area within 1,000 miles of the West Coast to serve the Pacific area. As a result, the desert area near the railroad town of Hawthorne, Nevada north of Walker Lake was selected.