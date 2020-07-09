Stories of Old Nevada: Johntown, Nevada’s first ghost town

Unlike many of our old ghost towns, Johntown has completely disappeared. Not only is there practically nothing left to mark the site, but there is no one alive today who can remember when it even existed.

After the discovery of silver at the head of Gold Canyon, there was no longer a need for the tiny mining camp along the slimy creek that ran through Gold Canyon. It was not long after the discovery of silver that the miners and prospectors abandoned Johntown and made their homes in Virginia City and other places closer to the action.

Dutch Nick moved his saloon to Gold Hill, which was followed by Eilley Orrum’s boarding house. These became the first two businesses in Gold Hill. By the 1860s there was no longer a need for a mining camp at the lower end of Gold Canyon, and Johntown slipped away into oblivion to become Nevada’s first Ghost town.

Near the junction where the truck route and the main highway from Silver City come together, there is a small historical marker that tells about Johntown. The actual site, about one mile east of the junction, is now on private property with no original existing buildings.

My purpose in writing this article has been to remind everyone how humble the first 10 years were for the prospectors and placer miners who hung in there to eventually discover the fabulous Comstock Lode. This tough little town, which was home to all the original participants in the discovery of Nevada silver, was truly the birthplace of the Comstock.

