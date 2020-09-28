Stories of Old Nevada: Kit Carson, a Nevada icon

Christopher “Kit” Carson (1809-1868) was an American frontiersman, trapper, soldier and Indian agent who made important contributions to the westward expansion of the United States. He had become an experienced hunter and trapper by his late 20s. After meeting explorer John C. Fremont in 1842, Carson was an active participant in extending the boundaries of the United States to its present size. He became a federal Indian agent in the 1850s and later served with the Union Army in the Civil War.

Carson is remembered as an icon of the frontiersman days of the American West. Born on December 24, 1809, Kit Carson became one of the most famous figures in the American West. He grew up on the Missouri frontier on lands bought from the sons of frontiersman Daniel Boone. From an early age, Carson knew both the beauty and the danger that this area possessed. He and his family often feared attacks on their cabin from hostile Indians.