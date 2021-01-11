Stories of Old Nevada: Lovelock

Lovelock has one of only two round courthouses in the nation, the Pershing County Courthouse. It is a beautiful structure built in 1919. Several times, my wife and I stopped there for a rest stop when traveling through town, since the place was practically empty and we marveled at the circular hallways in the building.

South of Lovelock the dreaded Forty Mile Desert begins and an alkali dry lake marks the place where the entrance to Lovelock Cave can be seen from I-80 if you know where to look east of the white alkali flat. I have visited Lovelock Cave several times and written much about it in my books. Excavations in this cave over a hundred years ago have yielded countless artifacts and provided much of the information about how people lived and died here in Nevada for thousands of years. There is a special chapter in my book, “Preserving Traces of the Great Basin Indians,” that tells much of the history of Lovelock Cave. It also has several interesting illustrations of the cave. The Nevada State Museum in Carson City has many artifacts found in Lovelock cave. The actual cave can be visited free of charge and directions to the cave can be found at the Marzen House Museum at 25 Marzen Lane in Lovelock. 775-273-7213.