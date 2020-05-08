Stories of Old Nevada: Making Arrows

Think for a moment just how resourceful the people had to be in prehistoric times in order to make the objects or tools they needed for survival from only the things they could find in their natural environment. There were no pocket knives, hardware stores, supermarkets or any of the things we take for granted today.

I have hunted with the bow and arrow and I even tried my hand at flintknapping my own arrow points. Having crafted my own stone knives, and weapons from wood, feathers and stone, I have developed an appreciation for what it takes to manufacture simple prehistoric weapons.

Imagine walking out into the woods or the Nevada desert and attempting to make some hunting weapons without so much as a pocket knife in your possession. Today, we take for granted the ease of shopping for any conceivable item or gadget to make life easier for ourselves. Hunters today would be lost were it not for places like Scheels, Sportsman’s Warehouse or Cabela's where they could buy whatever they needed to hunt or fish.

In the days of the Great Basin Indians, the people made everything they ate, used, smoked or wore from things they found in their natural environment. Some simple trading occurred, but most things people had, they made for themselves.