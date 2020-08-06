Stories of Old Nevada: Memories of Goldfield

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For several years, I worked as a Field Engineer in the 1970s for the Nevada Department of Transportation. At that time, my duties included traveling to highway construction project sites to prepare the final report of quantities used on the various projects. One of these was a project on U.S. 95 at Goldfield Summit south of town being administered by Resident Engineer Albert Aguirre.

On the first day, Albert took me on a tour of the project. The terrain was basically a beautiful desert landscape through a forest of Joshua trees. As we rode through project, Albert pointed out features of the construction site. The road crossed over a deep wash that Albert told me was called Chinaman Wash. When I asked how it got that name, he told me there had been a terrible wreck at the site where several Chinese gamblers heading to Las Vegas were killed.

Since there were no hotels in Goldfield except the Goldfield Hotel that has been closed since the 1940s, I stayed at the Mizpah hotel in Tonopah and commuted to work for the week I was there. Aguirre’s office was located in a room at the old Esmeralda County Court House. Early one morning, the District Judge came in and was looking at his watch. He then announced that there was going to be an atomic bomb test at the Nevada Nuclear test site within a few minutes. Sure enough, the old court house shuddered from the blast at the nearby test site.