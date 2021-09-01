Stories of Old Nevada: Overton and Moapa Valley

When I worked for the Nevada State Highway Department in the 1960s, I was asked to transfer to Overton, Nevada in Moapa Valley near Lake Mead. Mary and I drove down to the area to look for a place to rent for the duration of a highway construction project on what was known as the Mormon Mesa. Resident Engineer Joe Tognini wanted me to be his office engineer at the time, since I had worked with him in Verdi in the early 1960s.

After making several inquiries around town, we found there were no places to rent, probably due to demand for workers on other construction projects near this Mormon community. At that time, many Highway Department people had mobile homes they could use to live in when being transferred to another area.

While we were in Overton, we decided to take a tour of nearby Hoover Dam and see the huge generators in operation generating electricity for Las Vegas and other communities in southern Nevada. Since we already there, we decided to tour the region, since we had never been in the area before. We learned that Overton was one of several communities in the area including Logandale, Glendale and Moapa.