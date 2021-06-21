Stories of Old Nevada: Pahrump

Unless you are from southern Nevada, you probably know very little about Pahrump. The town is easy to reach from Las Vegas but it is hard to forget. Located about one hour west of Las Vegas, Pahrump is about an hour east of Death Valley National Park. The closeness of those attractions have contributed to Pahrump’s attractiveness. A place known for extremes, Pahrump lies in the heart of a desert and is a perfect place to enjoy the best of southern Nevada.

For many years, family members and I went “over the hill” to California to visit the wineries at Napa, Sonoma and Placerville. Little did we know, Nevada has a wine producing region located in Pahrump Valley. The Pahrump Valley Winery has many attractions including guided tours, a picnic area, gourmet restaurant, and a grape stomping event every October. Modern day Pahrump is one of the fastest growing communities in the West. It’s new urban features are visible from Highway 160, including five bright casinos plus local coffee houses and the tasting rooms at Pahrump Valley Winery, Artesian Cellars and the Sanders Family Winery are busier than ever. Other notable businesses in Pahrump include Front Sight Firearms Training Institute, Pahrump Valley Speedway and Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club. Today the beautiful wild countryside is a hotspot for RV rallies, outdoor enthusiasts and golfers with the addition of the Mountain Falls Golf Club and Lake View Executive Golf Course. From ATV and OHV (all terrain vehicles and off highway vehicles) to cultural festivals and spectacular events, visitors will be blown away by how much Pahrump has to offer.