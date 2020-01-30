Stories of Old Nevada: The Berlin Ichthyosaur State Park

Having visited many of Nevada’s State Parks, I want to share with my readers information about some of them. People often wonder where to visit that would be fun and interesting for the whole family to see. One of these is the Berlin Ichthyosaur State Park near the geographic center of Nevada.

Directions: Take US Highway 50 to Middlegate Station, then south 30 miles on State Route 361 to Gabbs Nevada, then 16 miles east on State Route 844 to the Berlin Ichthyosaur State Park. Be sure to a visit to the Middlegate Station for some of the finest hamburgers in Nevada.

The park contains the ghost town of Berlin, built in the 1890s, that is preserved in a state of arrested decay. A true Nevada ghost town, many of Berlin’s original buildings, including the old mill, remain and some of the original residents are interred in the town’s cemetery. Trails throughout the townsite tell the story of Berlin, the mill and its mine. Another ghost town nearby is Ione, Nevada.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The main attraction of the park is the abundant concentration and the largest known remains of ichthyosaurs, an ancient marine reptile that swam in a warm ocean that covered central Nevada 225 million years ago. The actual fossils are displayed at the park’s covered fossil house.