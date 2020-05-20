Stories of Old Nevada: The highwaymen

Increasingly, political pressure forced the creation of the Interstate Highway system to meet the needs of the traveling public. Other states had begun their Interstate systems much earlier. Nevada was often considered nothing more than a vast desert that had to be crossed in order to reach California in the least time possible. Certainly, a state with a comparatively small population could not afford to construct the hundreds of miles of Interstate highways across such vast distances without some financial assistance. People and freight had to have good roads to travel through this rugged country.

The only way this could be accomplished was through Federal funding assistance. Revenue for the construction program was obtained mostly from state and federal gasoline and diesel fuel taxes. The Federal Highway Trust Fund was created to provide this assistance. In Nevada, the funds were allocated on a 90-10 percentage basis with the state having to provide only 10% of the funds.

The demand for personnel with the required skills to design, engineer and build this system created a sudden strain on the work forces available at that time. As a result, a curious collection of characters stepped forward to fill the demand and staff the crews of contractors, surveyors, inspectors, testers, engineers and design personnel